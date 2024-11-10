ILLEGAL MINING/OIL THEFT: Cold war brews amongst security agencies as FG mulls special force, NMRS

BY HARUNA SALAMI

A One-Day Public Hearing on a Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Mines Ranger Service (NMRS) to prevent, combat illegal mining, artisanal mining and other crimes has again exposed the gap, level of rivalry and lack of synergy among Nigerian security agencies.

The event which was organised by the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals Development was an important aspect in law making to get stakeholders’ input to enrich the legislation.

The positions canvassed by the various individuals, ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) and organisations showed clearly the deep division among them, especially the security agencies.

Although the presentation by Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr. Dele Alake to the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals acknowledged the menace of illegal mining and the need to curb it, however, it opposed the establishment of Nigeria Mines Ranger Service (NMRS).

READ ALSO: Fashion Review and some reasons to love Agnes Ochanaya…

He described illegal mining as a mineral exploration or exploitation operation undertaken without the authorisation of the government regulatory authority.

He said illegal mining is multifaceted, involving the “mining without a mineral title, mining under the wrong mineral title or misapplication of a mineral title and other authorising documents issued by the ministry such as exploration licence, right to prospect or licence to possess and purchase minerals”.

Another danger posed by illegal mining is the “infiltration of the ranks of miners and mining communities by non-state actors to take over precious metals such as gold and gemstones won in the mining activities to fund illegal arms deals”.

However, the Minister said the aspects listed above “fall within the purview of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) of the Nigeria Police and the Intelligence arms of all the services respectively”.

According to the minister, mineral occurrence and mining activities are complex in nature and pose many challenges as they are not restricted to some parts of the country in contrast to petroleum which occurs in clusters in renowned parts of the country and makes it easier for security agencies to track nefarious activities in the petroleum sector.

“Minerals and Mining activities occur in very remote parts of the country and the discovery of minerals by artisanal miners is unpredictable”.

Creation of the Special Mines Surveillance Task Force:

He said “the multifaceted nature of illegal mining activities makes it challenging for a single security agency to combat them effectively, consequently making it imperative for the previous administration to establish a Special Mines Surveillance Task Force ((SMSTF) populated by all the security agencies with specific statutory mandates in the various aspects of illegal mining to combat all aspects of the menace.

With all he has enumerated, he said “it would be safe to conclude that the multifaceted nature of illegal mining would challenge the capacity of the proposed Mines Rangers or any other security agency working in isolation.

He lamented about “infiltrating the ranks of miners and mining communities by non-state actors to take over precious metals such as gold and gemstones won in the mining activities to fund illegal arms deals”.

“Mineral occurrence and mining activities are not restricted to some parts of the country in contrast to petroleum which occurs in clusters in renowned parts of the country and makes it easier for security agencies to track nefarious activities in the petroleum sector. Minerals and Mining activities occur in very remote parts of the country and the discovery of minerals by artisanal miners is unpredictable.

The multifaceted nature of illegal mining activities makes it challenging for a single security agency to combat them effectively, consequently making it imperative for the previous administration to establish a Special Mines Surveillance Task Force comprised of all the security agencies with specific statutory mandates in the various aspects of illegal mining to combat all aspects of the menace.

With the preceding, it would be safe to conclude that the multifaceted nature of illegal mining would challenge the capacity of the proposed Mines Rangers or any other security agency working in isolation.

The Special Mine Surveillance Task Force, comprised multiple security agencies whose sting operations would be coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under the overarching of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, as detailed in the Special Mines Surveillance Task Force (SMSTF) Standard Operational Procedure (SOP), offers the best options as an integrated approach to combating illegal mining activities

He said if government does not collaborate and share intelligence as an integrated approach, effectively combatting illegal mining could be elusive.

The deployment of technology (non-kinetic approach) such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones specifically targeted to the mining sector can complement the current kinetic approach in surveillance by real-time gathering of information in digital format.

I therefore call on this esteemed Committee to consider and adopt the Special Mines Surveillance Task Force and its Standard Operational Procedure (SOP), as a better alternative to the Nigeria Mines Rangers Service (NMRS)I

The Minister of Solid Minerals was represented by Engr. Umar Bala Assistant Chief Technical Officer (Mines).

But the greatest opposition to bill came from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The DG, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi said “we are vehemently opposed to this bill” , adding that it was “an attempt to usurp the mandate of NSCDC”.

Audi showed video clips to try to show the committee that the Corps was already doing a lot to arrest the menace of illegal miners as it has a special unit for this purpose.

Audi’s opposition was similar to the position the Nigeria Police Force maintained when the bill for the establishment of the NSCDC bill came to the National Assembly then.

The Nigerian Army represented by the Director of Policy, Army Headquarters said the duty given to NMRS and feared that there might “conflict of interest”.

He said now that the FG is implementing Oransanya report, “there is no need to establish NMRS”.

On the other hand, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), while supporting the establishment of the NMRS said the issue needed to be looked at “holistically”.

THE NCS represented by AC Timi Imodi said “ the bill will add value to the security of the country and also raise government revenue”, adding that “the NCS has no objection and will work harmoniously in inter agency collaboration

He said you need technology and assured that NCS will make it’s own technical know how in area of geo mapping available to other agencies, including NMRE, when established.

Another strong support for the bill came from the Emir of Zuru, Kebbi state, Gen. Sani Sami (rtd) who said the establishment of NMRS is a pivotal legislation that will bring the much needed security, curb illegal mining and protect lives in mining sites.

He said NMRS will promote lawful resource management, “ensuring the prosperity of our people”.

The Emir was represented by Turaki Musa said “let the bill be swiftly passed”.

The Yauri Emirate, represented by Alhaji Sumaila Abubakar (Dalatun Yauri)said Yauri is endowed with solid minerals, adding that establishment of NMRS is very important at this time that Nigeria wants to maximise solid minerals potential.

He said NMRS will combat illegal mining and promote environmental sustainability.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Senator Ekong Sampson thanked all the contending sides that the Senate will look into all their contributions and assured them that the Senate will come out with a legislation in the best interest of the country.