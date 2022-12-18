How VULTe innovation helping businesses in Nigeria

By Joy Obakeye

A digital banking solution has been helping small businesses in Nigeria to buy more equipment, acquire a bigger warehouse, move to a larger office space, hire more professionals or expand their supply chain.

In fact, business owners can access up to N100 million to uplift their businesses to the next level.

The Polaris Bank’s SME Loan products available on VULTe digital Bank offer up to N100 million to take their business to the next level with the following products: Overdraft, which offers a safety net for businesses to manage fluctuations in cash inflow or respond to emergencies. This facility allows you to overdraw your account.

Also, the Term Loan, which is a facility that offers competitive interest rates and allows a business owner to spread payment over a period of up to 24 months.

To get started, follow the 5 simple steps below: Click on SME Loan Market Place on the VULTe app or website; Select loan type and purpose and input the amount required.

Also, enter the pin to accept the provisional offer letter and Upload all necessary documents.

If you are new to VULTe, download the app now on GooglePlay and IOS App Store or simply visit www.vulte.ng to get started.

VULTe is a digital Bank by Polaris Bank and is available to new and existing customers.

