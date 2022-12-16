Africa Housing Awards, Landmark Africa is named Commercial Real Estate Company of the Year

The award was received by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Onwuanibe at the 6th Africa Housing Awards which was held at the International Conference Centre on the 15th of December, 2022.

Receiving the award, Mr Onwuanibe thanked the promoters of the Africa housing awards for recognizing the Landmark’s distinctive quality and outstanding achievements recorded.

The CEO noted that the award is a call to do more in contributing his quota for the development of the Nigerian housing and Construction Sector.

Mr Onwuanibe

The event was attended by major players in Africa’s Housing and Construction Industry including the Chief Executives of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Family Homes Funds Limited, Representatives of the Honorable Minister for Works and Housing, Commissioners of Physical Planning and Housing from Niger, Edo, Plateau and Taraba State.

