Honored by Royalty, Loved by Fans: Mega 99 Band’s Impact on Global Gospel Music

Since the formation of the Mega 99 Band, Lead Vocalist, Abel Dosunmu Olufemi (Mega 99) and key instrumentalists like Onasile Oluyemi Clement, Jeolayemi Shola, and Dosunmu Micheal Tunmininu have been pivotal in the band’s successes as they have significantly contributed to its distinctive sound and global impressions.

Together with new additions who joined over the cause of time they have achieved phenomenal success as each member contributing effort attests to how successful they have become.

Having performed across Nigeria, United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates they have proven that their chemistry on stage is second to none.

Whether it’s through talking drums, the beautiful vibrations of the guitars, intricate harmonies of their vocals, electrifying instrumentals their collaborative performances bring a unique energy that has captivated fans.

The band’s live shows have become a signature experience that consistently draws large crowds to enjoy premium entertainment.

Their journey together has led to numerous career highlights winning awards such as the Amen Awards, City People Music Awards, Yomafa Awards, Fiban Awards, MAAN Awards among other prestigious recognitions. Commercially, the band’s success can also be attributed to affiliations with Sammek Entertainment CEO, Samuel Ekundayo who has actively contributed to the development of his international reach and expanded his network across the United States.

At the moment the band is led by the prolific Gospel-Alujo artist, Abel Dosunmu Olufemi and includes a diverse talented lineup of vocalists, instrumentalists, and percussionists, each bringing unique talents to create a rich musical experience. Key members include vocalists Kolapo Oluwaseyi Modupe and Kolapo Temitope Motunrayo (backup singers and dancers), tenor Akinyemi Bayonle Emmanuel, and bass Adeniyi Adekunle Ayotunde.

The rhythm section features drummer, Onasile Oluyemi Clement, talking drummers Jeolayemi Shola and Adebayo Adewale Muftau, and conga player, Eleshindudu Ayomide Moruf. Guitarist Bashorun Micheal Oluwadamilare and bassist Oladunjoye Emmanuel Olabiyi, along with recent keyboardist addition Dosunmu Micheal Tunmininu, round out the lineup, each contributing to the band’s distinct sound.

Another noteworthy achievement together is the Presentation of the “Best Gospel Entertainer” by the Ooni of Ife at the Ooni Royal Awards 2017.

Bagging such a prestigious award from a prominent King attests to how impactful and accepted their music has become. With plans to continue creating new music, embarking on global tours, and expanding their creative horizons, the band shows no signs of slowing down.

Looking ahead, Mega 99 band is already in the process of touring the globe stating off in the United States as they promise to push boundaries and further solidify their place as one of the most exciting acts in gospel and juju music.