Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, reacts to impeachment ruling, fights back

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has filed an appeal against the ruling of the Akure High Court, which dismissed his case challenging his impeachment proceedings by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the deputy governor, in a Notice of Appeal filed at the registry of the Akure High Court on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, raised five grounds of appeal against the decision of the judge.

One of the grounds of appeal is that the judge erred in law in combining the hearing of his application for an amendment together with the application of the House of Assembly challenging the jurisdiction of the court. This, according to the appellant, amounts to a denial of his right to a fair hearing.

READ ALSO: Real Estate is a Catalyst for Economic Progress.

Another ground of appeal is that the judge was wrong in holding that the case constitutes an abuse of the process of the court, as the parties and the subject matter of the case in Akure are different from those of the case in Abuja.

The appellant, therefore, requested the Court of Appeal to set aside the ruling of the judge.

Recall that the Deputy Governor had filed the case against his impeachment on September 25, 2023. On October 6, 2023, the court took arguments from counsel to the parties and delivered its ruling on October 10, 2023, holding that the case amounts to an abuse of the court process.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com