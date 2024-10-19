Group petitions NASS over alleged plans by Works ministry to re-route coastal highway

BY ORIAKU IJELE & UKPONO UKPONG

A group of Nigerians in the diaspora with investments in Winhomes Estate is urgently calling for intervention from the National Assembly regarding the alleged illegal diversion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road at Okun Ajah by the Federal Ministry of Works. This collective, comprises mainly of real estate investors adversely affected by the alleged diversion from the original route of the coastal way.

In a recent statement, the investors said that this diversion has led to the destruction of their properties, notably the WinHomes Estate, which had attracted substantial foreign direct investment (FDI). They also alleged that officials within the ministry have been soliciting bribes from local residents to prevent demolition of their homes and businesses.

The group has accused the Federal Controller of Works, of undermining their investments. They emphasized that, despite possessing all necessary legal documentation—including a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government—their properties were demolished without any prior notice.

“We are deeply concerned about the actions being taken by the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Controller of Works,” stated Engr. Femi Adekoya, one of the affected investors. “The diversion of the road has caused immense hardship to our community, and we are demanding justice.”

The investors are calling upon the Chairman of the Committee on Works in the Federal House of Representatives to launch an investigation into this matter and to hold those responsible accountable. They are also urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step in and ensure that the original alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road is upheld.

Tensions have been escalating in the Okun Ajah community over the ministry’s alleged plans to reroute the ongoing Coastal Road. This diversion has created divisions among residents, leading to accusations from both parties—those who built along the original Coastal Road alignment and those who constructed outside of it.

Sources indicate that the current turmoil in Okun Ajah stems from the greed of certain unscrupulous land grabbers who illegally sold parcels of land along the Coastal Road to unsuspecting buyers. Ignoring the established regulations, these individuals behaved as if the Coastal Road’s existence did not matter. With the recent commencement of construction by President Tinubu’s administration, these land grabbers and their collaborators are attempting to shift the blame for their actions to responsible property owners who adhered to the original 2006 gazetted alignment.

According to multiple sources, corroborated by the 2006 gazetted alignment, any rerouting of the Coastal Road is an illegal act that jeopardises the efforts of law-abiding citizens who built their homes outside the designated Coastal Road. It is troubling that these responsible property owners are forced to endure such distress, bearing the consequences of others’ illegal actions. To prevent the impending diversion of the Coastal Road, property owners who complied with the law are calling on President Bola Tinubu to address this ongoing crisis and protect hundreds of homes rightfully built outside the Coastal Road from being sacrificed for the benefit of lawbreakers masquerading as victims.

However in a to the allegations, the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Works, Hon. Orji Orji, said that President Bola Tinubu, through the Executive Council, had approved the construction of what has been described as “Africa’s most beautiful, elegant, and wonderful coastal highway” that will stretch from Lagos to Cross River State.

The Minister’s aide, in the interview, assured the public that proper stakeholder engagement was conducted, addressing potential issues, including compensation for those affected.

“This is an administration that has a human face,” he said. “Compensation will be made to those that would be affected.”

Orji also pointed out that such infrastructure projects inevitably involve land impacts but noted that the government’s approach prioritizes fairness.

“Land must be affected, but what is important is the human face in the administration that will say, I know land is affected but then let me give you compensation in line with the loss,” he explained.

While the project has received widespread approval for its potential to stimulate economic growth, according to him, some have voiced objections.

However, Orji dismissed these as politically motivated, stating, “Those that are making all the noise in the airways were considered, and they’re now making noise thinking that there are people that will help them to play the politics.”

He further assured that claims from individuals without legal rights to the affected land would not stand in the way of the project.

“Let me assure you that those people that are playing the politics, that are shouting… I can tell you that [one] has got no rights, no title at all for that land you are talking about.”

He said that the coastal highway, when completed, is expected to enhance tourism, industrialization, and foreign direct investment while also boosting sectors like communication, rail, agriculture, and marine business.

“The coastal highway will be a master stroke for economic development.” He said