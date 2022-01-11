GPMI declares support for Armed Forces

The president General Global Peace Movement International UK, Dr Mike Uyi has declared himself an ambassador of the Nigerian arm forces.

He said this is in support of the sacrifices made by all the armforces in defeating all manner of insecurity in the country.

Dr Uyi who spoke to journalists in London as Nigeria prepares to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, also called for support for the widows and dependents of the fallen heroes as well as for those who are still alive but physically challenged.

He said personnel of the Armed Forces have sacrificed their comfort and family bond to defend the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they sometime pay the supreme sacrifice.

He urged the government to ensure proper funding of not just fighting equipment for the security personnel but ensuring that their welfare is given priority.

He said, “These are our national heroes. These are people who knew the danger and peril they face, who knew they were likely to pay the ultimate price in defence of the country. Yet they gladly sign up to defend the territorial integrity of their fatherland.”

He said as an ambassador for peace, he understands the patriotism, sacrifices of the Armed Forces in ensuring that Nigerians can live in peace, harmony and co-exist safely and so that our territorial integrity can remain inviolable.

He also urged citizens to provide support to the army by providing information on suspicious activities.

According to him, security is everybody’s business, adding that the Army is not a political party that citizens can choose which one to belong to

He said besides, the new chief of Army staff has continued to build and the military-civilian relationship

