Commendations pour in over Buhari’s choice of Ukeagu as INEC national commissioner

… Groups seek speedy screening by NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of

Mr. Nnamdi Kenneth Ukeagu, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will ensure credible election in 2023

This is the verdict of various groups, all of whom have commended the President for the appointment.

The groups in separate statements also urged the National Assembly to ensure speedy screening of the National Commission along with his other colleagues appointed by the President.

The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC) which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, in a statement noted Ukeagu’s pedigree in election management.

The statement was signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary General and head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

It reads, “We hail President Buhari for finding election logistics and procurement expert worthy of this kind of appointment.

“We know that with his pedigree, Ukeagu’s contribution in INEC will help improve the nation’s electoral process as the 2023 general elections and the 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun State are drawing nearer.

“We therefore urge the National Assembly to give his screening and approval the urgent and immediate attention it deserves.

“This is important so that the commission can approach preparation for the elections with its full compliment of national commissjoners.”

Also, the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has praised President Buhari for nominating Mr Ukeagu as National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The centre made its position known in a statement by its coordinator, Nduka-Edede Chinomso.

The ACJHR describes Ukeagu’s appointment as putting a round peg in a round hole.

As an astute electoral operations administrator, the centre said Ukeaga’s contribution to the electoral body will go a long way deepening the ongoing reforms in the commission.

The statement read, “The ACJHR is excited about this appointment because Mr Nnamdi Kenneth Ukeagu is an astute electoral operation administrator of many years standing.

“We do not entertain any doubt that once his nomination is confirmed, this nominee will contribute meaningfully to the nation’s electoral process.

“We therefore ask that the National Assembly expedite action on his confirmation so that INEC, and indeed the entire nation can begin to begin to benefit from his wealth of experience as soon as possible.”

The president General Global Peace Movement International UK, Dr Mike Uyi has declared himself an ambassador of the Nigerian arm forces.

He said this is in support of the sacrifices made by all the armforces in defeating all manner of insecurity in the country.

Dr Uyi who spoke to journalists as the country prepares to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, also called for support for the widows and dependents of the fallen heroes as well as for those who are still alive but physically challenged.

He said personnel of the Armed Forces have sacrificed their comfort and family bond to defend the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they sometime pay the supreme sacrifice.

He urged the government to ensure proper funding of not just fighting equipment for the security personnel but ensuring that their welfare is given priority.

He said, “These are our national heroes. These are people who knew the danger and peril they face, who knew they were likely to pay the ultimate price in defence of the country. Yet they gladly sign up to defend the territorial integrity of their fatherland.”

He said as an ambassador for peace, he understands the patriotism, sacrifices of the Armed Forces in ensuring that Nigerians can live in peace, harmony and co-exist safely and so that our territorial integrity can remain inviolable.

