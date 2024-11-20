Gov Okpebholo swears in Oshiomhole’s son as commissioner for health

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, November 19, swore in the new Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, charging him to take the sector to the next.

Governor Okpebholo directed the Commissioner to hit the ground running, assuring him of his administration’s support in ensuring his success in his assignment.

His words: “You need to know that there are challenges ahead and we need to face the challenges head-on and ensure a vibrant, efficient and effective healthcare sector in the State.

“We need to work hard, face the challenges and move the Ministry of Health forward. This is a challenge we must face and ensure our people receive quality healthcare.

READ ALSO: Lula da Silva Urges G20 Leaders to Prioritize Global…

“With hard work, commitment and dedication we will deliver the dividends of democracy to the Edo people.”

Responding, Dr Oshiomole thanked the Governor for the privilege of serving the people of Edo State.

“I will do my best, put in my experiences and knowledge towards ensuring that Edo people enjoy quality healthcare services. I promise to do my best and work according to law,” he said.