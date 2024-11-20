Adebutu Invited By Police After DSS Grilling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Ladi Adebutu, has been invited by the police following an earlier encounter with the Department of State Services (DSS).

The invitation is linked to the alleged disturbances during the local government elections held on November 16, 2024

According to reports, Adebutu is accused of allegedly recruiting around 40 unauthorized police officers from Lagos and coordinating PDP thugs to disrupt the local government poll. However, after being quizzed by the DSS on Tuesday, Adebutu called the allegations baseless, stating that the arrest was an attempt to shut him up.

“It was about 7 am, Tuesday, 19th November 2024, I was released by the Department of State Services in Abeokuta following an invitation to answer to various spurious accusations all arising from the November 16 Local Government election in Ogun State,” Adebutu said. “Very sadly, the allegations were so baseless that it became clear that their purpose was to silence me as a voice of the opposition. My contention that those elections were not free and fair is my fundamental right to free speech and free thought.”