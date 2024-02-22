Crisis brews in APC as Okechukwu seeks removal of Gov Uzodinma as PGF Chairman

By Tom Okpe

Foundation member of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Osita Okechukwu, has urged the Progressive Governors Forum, (PGF) umbrella of the party’s serving Governors to remove Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as its chairman, before he wrecks the great party.

He made the call while reacting to the shameful bungling of the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary, which Uzodinma was the Chairman.

In a statement in Abuja, Wednesday, the immediate past Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, (VoN) Okechukwu, appealed to the Progressive Governors Forum to as a matter of urgent national importance remove Uzodinma as chairman for the mismanagement of Edo State Gubernatorial Primary election, which regrettably produced three candidates, a sordid scenario not befitting of a Progressives Party.

He said: “I wonder why Uzodinma, who bungled similar assignment in Edo, in 2020 should be given second assignment and asked how many more malfeasance do we still expect from my big brother, before he is eased out of vital assignments.”

He posed critical questions among which are: how can a sane Chairman of APC Governors Forum deliberately breach the extant laws by announcing result with impunity; albeit consigned to the dust bin his elementary knowledge that, it is the sole duty of the Returning Officer?

“Based on the foregoing, is it appropriate for chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, to abandon more germane issue of advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside other Progressive Governors on how best to rescue Nigeria from the dire economic doldrums, thus chasing rat while the house is burning?

“For me, it is obvious that Uzodinma seems not to understand the demands of his office as Progressive Governors Forum Chairman, but chooses to meddle with political assignments, which amounts to chasing rat while the house is on fire.

“Moreover, our party should take serious steps to quickly repair the monumental damage that Governor Uzodinma has done to the image of our National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, whom he cajoled into endorsement of his cancelled shambolic primary election,”

When reminded that he was one of the key early supporters of Governor Uzodinma, he agreed and said he had apologized for the grievous error, and, warning the PGF Chairman, to avoid more grave wreckage as chameleon never changed its antics.

Enumerating the serial misfortune harvested by the Imo State Governor, Okechukwu narrated how APC’s misfortunes started with Anambra State gubernatorial primary election which Uzodimma mangled and metastasized during the party’s Congressional elections in the Southeast zone in 2022, which he pocketed.

“Then, as if that ugly prelude to 2023 general elections was not enough, Governor Uzodinma generated hatred, rancour, malcontents and alienated APC membership long before Peter Obi’s factor.

“The summary of Uzodimma’s woeful leadership is the 2023 presidential election results in the Southeast, which posted dismal outcomes.

“Abia-8,914 against 85,058 in 2019, Anambra-5,111 against 33,298 in 2019, Ebonyi-42,402 against 90,726 in 2019, Enugu-4,722 against 54,423 in 2019 and Imo-66,406 against 140,463 in 2019,” Okechukwu submitted.