Fuel pump price hike, brutal assault on Nigerians-PDP

.Says Tinubu, APC have lost relevance in governance

.Petrol price increase will worsen poverty among Nigerian workers – TUC

.NLC accuses Presidential aide of amnesia, falsehood, maintains position on petrol price hike

By Tunde Opalana & Ukpono Ukpong

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected Monday’s increase in the pump price of fuel to over N1,000 per litre in various parts of the country.

The party described the increase as a brutal assault on the sensibility and wellbeing of Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba presented the party’s position in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party said: “The thoughtless increase in fuel price especially at this time, is a huge recipe for crisis as Nigerians cannot bear its worsening effect on the suffocating economic hardship which they currently face under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration.

“The secretive and corrupt administration of the petroleum sector and persistent increase in fuel price under the Tinubu-administration without due regard to the wellbeing of the people is akin to pushing Nigerians to the wall and daring them to do their worse.

“The APC administration has consistently shown itself to be anti-people, unconcerned and deaf to the agonies of millions of Nigerians who can no longer afford their daily meals, medications and basic support for families due to the catastrophic high cost of living occasioned by the insensitive and reckless policies of the Tinubu administration.

“Today, under the Tinubu-led APC administration over 150 million Nigerians have sunk below poverty line, businesses are collapsing daily as the Naira now exchange for over N1,600 to a Dollar with over 34% inflation rate and over 40% unemployment rate which are expected to rise further with the latest draconian increase in the price of fuel.

“There is practically no hope in sight under the current APC government policies as major multi-national companies continue to exit our country in droves in the face of ill-conceived and ill-implemented macro-economic policies.

“The admission by the APC-led Federal Government that it has handed the fate of Nigerians to oil racketeers in the name of free market economy further validates the position of the PDP that the Tinubu-led administration has abdicated the primary purpose of government; which is to provide for the welfare and security of the citizens.

“President Tinubu is the Minister of Petroleum Resources and cannot exonerate his government and officials from the secretive and fraudulent management of the petroleum sector which is fast pushing our nation’s economy to the precipice.

“Moreover, it is inexplicable that the APC administration continues to increase fuel price despite the scandalous revelation in the public domain that it is secretly paying a whopping N5.4 trillion as fuel subsidy for 2024.

“The APC government has now become an enabler of a cabal of corrupt APC rent-seekers who apparently derive pleasure in inflicting pains on Nigerians while hugely benefiting from the proceeds of incessant increase in fuel price to satisfy and fund their luxury appetite and consumption.

“With the hopeless state of affairs of our nation today, our Party wonders what President Tinubu, during his numerous trips abroad, says to his foreign counterparts in nations where leaders prioritise the welfare of their people!

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP had on several occasions offered constructive advice and suggestions on the management of the economy which the APC government in its arrogance in failure ignored.

“Our Party restates that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage and national refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N250 per liter in Nigeria.”

The PDP called on President Tinubu to save the country from further socio-economic dislocation by immediately reversing the latest provocative increase in fuel price and revisit all life-discounting and suffocating policies of the APC government.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has strongly condemned the recent hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), expressing grave concern over the detrimental impact this will have on the Nigerian workforce.

President of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, in a statement issued yesterday addressing the issue, highlighted the widespread ramifications the price increase will have on the nation’s socioeconomic fabric.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) received the news of PMS price hike with great contestation and grave concern,” Osifo stated, capturing the union’s initial reaction to the government’s sudden decision.

He emphasised that the burden of the price increase is extensive, affecting every aspect of life in Nigeria, especially for the working class who are already struggling under the weight of economic pressures.

Comrade Osifo criticised the government for implementing the hike without consulting critical stakeholders, describing it as “a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian people.”

He pointed out that the working class, who are already grappling with inflation and a high cost of living, will bear the brunt of this decision, which could lead to further economic distress.

“The disturbing news of the increase in PMS pump price all over the country has sent a wave of apprehension and depression across the length and breadth of the nation,” he continued, noting the widespread fear and uncertainty that has gripped the country in response to the hike.

Osifo stressed that the fuel price hike came at a time when Nigerians are already enduring unprecedented hardship.

Further compounding the situation, Osifo expressed deep concern over the recent hike in electricity tariffs by 250%.

He described this as a service that is “essential for the survival of the poorest in our society,” criticising the government for implementing such a drastic increase without considering the welfare of its citizens.

The timing and magnitude of these increases, according to Osifo, reflect a “lack of empathy and understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.”

Osifo questioned why the burden of high living costs falls disproportionately on the common Nigerians, while “those in power enjoy increased allocation and affluence.”

He pointed out that the government has not made any efforts to reduce the cost of governance or the personal effects of those in power, nor has it focused on policies that would strengthen the naira and improve the standard of living for all Nigerians.

The TUC President also lamented the government’s inaction regarding several strategies proposed by the Congress to improve the strength of the naira.

“The Congress has long posited several strategies that should be activated towards improving the strength of the naira and give value to every kobo spent by Nigerians,” he said, indicating that the government has largely ignored these recommendations, further aggravating the country’s economic woes.

He said that TUC stands firmly with the Nigerian working people, who are enduring the dual challenges of rising inflation and a deficient work environment.

“Congress stands with the working people of Nigeria who are struggling under the weight of rising inflation, a high cost of living, and a deficient work environment that fails to provide the basic standards of decency and dignity,” Osifo declared.

He, however, warned that the recent hikes in fuel and electricity costs would only worsen these conditions, potentially leading to social unrest.

In a strong appeal, Osifo urged the government to “immediately rescind these decisions” and to implement policies that will strengthen the naira and alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

He emphasised the urgency of these actions, noting that the government must act swiftly to restore public confidence and prevent further deterioration in the living conditions of its citizens.

More so, Osifo reaffirmed the TUC’s commitment to defending the rights and interests of Nigerian workers.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria remains committed to defending the rights and interests of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies that promote social justice, fair wages, and a decent work environment,” he said.

Relatedly, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has fiercely responded to a statement made by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Print Media, regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed minimum wage and fuel price hike.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, and issued to journalists in Abuja.

Upah, in a scathing rebuttal, questioned Abdulaziz’s credibility even as he further accused him of suffering from “selective amnesia” and “attention span deficit.”

The controversy began when Abdulaziz denied claims that an offer was made to labour leaders in exchange for a fuel price hike during the minimum wage negotiation meetings with President Bola Tinubu.

Abdulaziz was quoted saying, “I sat through the two meetings President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had with Labour leaders on minimum wage. At neither of the meetings was an offer made in exchange of fuel price hike. Ajaero is once again playing his dirty politics with the emotions of Nigerians.”

This statement, however, has been met with strong opposition from the NLC, as Upah has challenged Abdulaziz’s account by insisting that if Abdulaziz was truly present at the meetings, he should be courageous enough to let the world know whether the President gave the labour leaders one hour to meet and resolve to either accept and allow the increase or accept N62,000.

The NLC questioned whether the presidential aide was experiencing memory issues or simply trying to distort the facts.

Upah emphasised that the NLC stands by its original statement and accused Abdulaziz of failing to accurately represent the events of the meetings.

“We find amusing the denial of Abdulaziz. We have since asked ourselves if he is suffering from selective amnesia or attention span deficit.

“Be courageous enough to let the world know whether the President gave the labour leaders one hour to meet and resolve to either accept and allow the increase or accept N62,000.”

According to Upah, the labour leaders opted to meet outside the Villa and, upon returning a week later, “were blunt and rejected the offer.”

The NLC also took issue with Abdulaziz’s personal attack on its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Abdulaziz had accused Ajaero of “playing his dirty politics with the emotions of Nigerians.” In response, Upah fired back, urging Abdulaziz to “stop insulting the intelligence of Nigerians,” stating that the public does not need Ajaero to understand that they have been “taken for a ride” by the government’s policies, which have led to worsening living conditions.

In a broader critique, Upah pointed out that Nigerians are “entitled to a decent, respectable life free from harassment, intimidation, and starvation.”

He asserted that while the government may possess significant coercive power, “true power resides with the people,” underscoring the NLC’s belief in the sovereignty of the Nigerian populace.

The NLC also addressed what it perceives as a larger issue of misinformation, with Upah declaring, “We are acutely conscious of the fact that falsehood does not live forever.”

However, the NLC strongly said that it stands firmly by its original statement and the actions of its leaders, particularly Comrade Joe Ajaero.