Matawalle charges troops to flush out bandits in North West

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Amidst mounting insecurity in the North West, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammad Bello Matawalle in military uniform paid a crucial visit to headquarters of Operation Hadarin Daji and the 8 Division Nigerian Army in Sokoto and charged the troops to flush out terrorists from the zone.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Brigadier General IA Ajose, alongside other very senior military officers.

Just last week, to be precise, August 29, troops abandoned a stuck MRAP weapon in swampy terrain at Kwashabawa village and terrorists took control of it, making a vide that went viral.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence spokesperson Dr. Henshaw Ogubike stated that the purpose of the high-level visit was to review the ongoing operations of 8 Division.

The Minister of State for Defence “issued a direct charge to the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji: to intensify their efforts in flushing out bandits and terrorists from the region, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

It said that during the visit, Dr. Matawalle expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the Northwest.

He commended the troops for their dedication and resilience in the face of challenging security operations and emphasized the importance of their mission in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The security of our nation is paramount, and the President has given a clear mandate that the bandits and terrorists threatening our peace must be flushed out. I am here today to reaffirm the Federal Government’s support and to urge you to remain relentless in your efforts. Your bravery and dedication are the backbone of our national security,” minister stated.

The minister further encouraged the troops to leverage on the full support of the government and military leqadership in their operations.

“The Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs stand with you, providing the necessary resources and strategic guidance. We expect nothing less than total success in this operation. The safety and security of the people of Sokoto and the entire Northwest region depend on your effectiveness,” he added.

Dr. Matawalle also took the opportunity to review the operational strategies in place and discussed ways to enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing military efforts. He assured the troops that the government will continue to provide all necessary supports to ensure the success of Operation Hadarin Daji.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no doubt in your ability to deliver on this mission. Together, we will restore peace to our land and secure a brighter future for all Nigerians,” Dr. Matawalle concluded.

Earlier the minister visited 8 Div Medical Facilities and Hospital in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto where he met with wounded soldiers and patients. The minister gave assurances of support to the facility with equipment and boosted the morale of patients in the facility.