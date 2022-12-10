FG committed to quality infrastructural development – Fashola

By Ukpono Ukpong

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said that the Muhammadu Buhari led administration remains committed to the development of quality infrastructure in tertiary institutions across the county.

The Minister stated this yesterday in Sokoto while handing over 1.5 km of internal road with culverts and drainage built by the Ministry in the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, Sokoto State.

Fashola who was represented at the occasion by the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State Engr. Maigwandu Kasim, said

“We have successfully intervened in 64 internal Road projects in various Federal Tertiary Institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March, 2022 and we now have another 18 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 83.”

Accordingly, he explained that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment, pointing out that some of the feedbacks from students in the Institutions where these type of the intervention has taken place were testimonies in that regard.

The Minister of State for Health, Joseph Maikama who was represented at the occasion by his Special Adviser on Health, Casmir Igwe, commended the leadership of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola for the intervention.

“This kind of support, synergy, cooperation and collaboration is needed in governance to deliver devidence of democracy to the people. I am hopeful that the present administration will continue to bring in more projects to the hospital”.

Earlier, in his welcome address the Medical Director, Neuro Psychiatric hospital Kware, Prof. Shehu Sale expressed happiness that an important project of this magnitude has been executed in the teaching hospital, saying that the road would allow easy access for patients seeking medical treatment in different parts of the hospital.

“We are indeed very happy that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari through the Federal Ministry of Works realized the importance of this project which was carried out through special Intervention, the result is what we are seeing all around the hospital today” he said

The MD also commended the high quality of the work which he said cannot be compared with any of the previous work done by the past administration, and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the giant strides in ensuring that all tertiary institutions, be it education or health were connected by internal roads.

Accordingly, Professor Sale stated that with this intervetion by the Federal government, the roads within the hospital are now eighty percent completed.

“The hospital wards are now connected with the offices, patients can now be taken from the optician departments to the wards very easily, no more dust disturbing the atmosphere of the hospital causing harm to patients and the staff. We are happy with the government.” he said.

He also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to the hospital in terms of improvement of the health care system in the county.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kware, Sarkin Yamma Kware Alh. Muhammadu Dan -Iya, expressed joy and appreciated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and its Health counterpart for the infrastructural development for the people of Kware.

He said “I am very happy to be part of this occasion and with the achievements I saw in this hospital, we the people of Kware are happy for this hospital because this achievements is not only for the people of this town but for Nigeria as a whole”

Chairman Union of Nurses and Midwifery of Nigeria Kware branch Abdul Kolawale thanked President Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing for the internal road intervention.

