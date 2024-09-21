Kaduna Police nab man with 20 fabricated AK47 rifles

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested a notorious gunrunner and recovered 20 fabricated rifles from him.

The command disclosed this in statement signed by its spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan and made available to newsmen on Friday.

“On September 19, 2024, at about 1600 hours, officers from Buruku Division, Igabi LGA of Kaduna state, while conducting a routine patrol at Buruku Bridge, intercepted a black Golf III saloon vehicle.

“Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered twenty (20) locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and an empty Type 06 magazine hidden in the vehicle’s boot.

The suspect, was identified as Bitrus Gyang, a male from Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a gunrunner and revealed that he had transported fabricated rifles on at least three previous occasions.

“The suspect is currently cooperating with the police, and efforts are underway to track down his other accomplices”, it stated.

The Commissioner of Police CP Audu Ali Dabigi, commended the officers for their efforts and dedication to duty. He also assured the public that Kidnappers and Bandits will continue to have no breathing space throughout the State.