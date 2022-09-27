FG begins implementation of new retirement age for teachers

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Federal Government has begun the implementation of the 65 years retirement age for teachers in public schools.

The 40 years of pensionable service for the teachers of basic schools has also commenced.

Speaking on the implementation, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the new policy is holistic in nature and is expected to address career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualifications, deployment and management of teachers.

Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr David Adejo, made the announcement on Monday, while unveiling activities lined up for the 2022 World Teachers Day, themed: “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.”

The event is commemorated annually every October 5th.

According to the Education Minister, this year’s event harps on the importance of empowering teachers for the effective transformation of education to ensure quality teaching and learning as well as galvanise technological advancements to meet the ever-changing needs for national growth and development.

This year’s event will also see teachers with outstanding commitment to the profession benefiting from the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA).

National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Audu Titus Amba said this year’s World Teachers’ Day (WTD) seeks to highlight the critical role teachers are expected to play in transforming and shaping the future of Education in the midst of growing societal needs and challenges of the 21st century.

He mentioned that the event is coming on the heels of the UN-led Transforming Education Summit (TES), which also seeks to draw public attention to the support teachers need to fully contribute to educational transformation.

“Indeed, the right number of qualified teachers are needed, and be provided with access to continuing professional development, improved status and working conditions, and be empowered, motivated and supported.

“The NUT remains grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, for signing into law the “Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill” which provides for the retirement of teachers on the attainment of 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service, and look forward to the implementation of the new retirement age and other approvals announced by the Federal Government at the 2020 edition of the World Teachers Day celebration,” he added.

