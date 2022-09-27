2023: Avoid abusive, slanderous languages during campaign, INEC warns parties, candidates

By Tunde Opalana

Again the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the 18 registered political parties and their candidates to avoid usage of abusive, slanderous and obscene languages as campaign kicks off on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu reiterated this call on Monday while declaring open a 2 Day Capacity Building Workshop on INEC’s Processes, Innovations, Preparations for the 2023 General Election and Critical Issues in Electoral Act organised for members of INEC Press Corps in Lagos.

The chairman was ably represented by the National Commissioner and Chair IVEC, Festus Okoye.

Yakubu warned that a political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns”, he said.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, the chairman said true democracy cannot exist without effective information flow, stressed that the Commission is conscious of the critical role of the media in political and electoral process and believes that democracy will only grow and flourish through adherence by the media to professional and ethical standards.

He therefore tasks INEC Press Corp in the electoral process to avail the stakeholders timely and relevant information pertaining to the electoral process, Carry out voter education and public enlightenment; to Mobilize the electorate to participate in the electoral process through awakening in them the consciousness of taking ownership of the political process, and to give vent, visibility and life to the programmes and activities of the Election Management Body with a view updating stakeholders on the developments in the electoral process.

He also tasked INEC Press Corp Members to publicize information and activities of political parties and candidates, with a view to assisting the electorate make informed decisions and choices; and ensure through their searchlight and reports that the process and rules of engagement in the electoral system as codified in the electoral legal framework are duly complied with and adhered to.

Professor Yakubu reminds the media practitioners of their constitutional and legal obligations, adding that, state apparatus including the media shall not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election.

In other words, equal coverage and visibility shall be allotted to all political parties by all public print and electronic media organisations. The same applies in equal measure to private owned media organizations subject to payment of appropriate fees.

“The INEC Press Corp is an indispensable partner in electoral process and they provide a veritable platform and pathway for the dissemination of electoral information to the Nigerian public.

“The Commission will continue to collaborate with the Press Corp in providing the requisite information that enables them to engage the electoral process and educate citizens to make informed choices.

In his welcome address, the Lagos Resident Commissioner, Mr Segun Agbaje charged media in its pursuit to ensure that the rule of law prevails must not in itself become lawless. “Media to do a soul searching to be sure it does not constitute itself into an appendage of political party or worse still, usurp the functions of the electorate”.

He said, from both the developing and developed societies, the media has the power to impose its decisions, its views and opinions on the rest of the society. The media dictates public taste, decides what the public should know, how and when it should be known, and decides what is fair enough for public consumption.

Mr Agbaje emphasised on the role of the media to ensure that the principles of fairness and balance in the coverage of political party campaigns and activities are observed. This should include distinguishing between government activities in which incumbent public office holders feature and election campaign by such office holders.

Giving the aims and objectives of a Two-Day Capacity Building Workshop, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the media, by its nature and functions, is the most vital entity with the capability to facilitate public understanding of not only the Commission’s functions and actions but also the entire electoral architecture. However, it is also given that the media is as vibrant and productive as the quality of information at its disposal.

He noted that without intelligence gathering, or relevance information that it could leverage on, media reports will become mere conjectures, and speculations. The workshop’s main objective is to broaden the participants’ knowledge about the Commission’s processes and procedures, innovations, critical aspects of the new Electoral Act 2022 and preparations for the 2023 General Election. Members of the Press Corps will have the opportunity to interrogate all presentations in what promises to be a series of robust interactions and convergence of ideas.

In his goodwill message, the DAI EU- SDGN Team Lead, Mr Rudolf Elbling commended the Commission for the workshop which is a crucial demonstration of INEC’s strong commitment to transparency, and in ensuring that the public is and remains well informed about INEC’s stewardship of the electoral process.

He said the event also demonstrates the importance and critical role of the Fourth Estate in amplifying INEC’s public outreach and awareness raising endeavours.

Chairman INEC Press Corps, Mr Segun Ojumu in his goodwill message requested the Commission to respond even quicker to issues as they come up in the weeks and months ahead.

He said a lot of fake news, misinformation and disinformation have found their ways to the media space. INEC must be on top of its game and be in charge of the narrative.

The workshop presented a unique opportunity for participants to be well equipped with adequate knowledge of the processes of the Commission, various innovations introduced to further strengthen the conduct of election, provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and electoral activities lined up for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive election in 2023.

