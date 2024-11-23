‘Fame Is Landing Me In Trouble’ – BBNaija Queen Mercy Atang

Queen Mercy Atang, a former contestant on Big Brother Naija’s Shine Ya Eyes season, recently expressed her frustration over the negativity she faces online.

The reality star opened up about the harsh scrutiny she endures, particularly regarding her personal life, including her marriage and relationships.

Queen revealed in a now-deleted post that she has been the subject of numerous critical comments, which have taken a toll on her mental health.

A recent incident involved backlash over her reaction to questions about her husband and the rumored challenges in her marriage.

Addressing the situation, Queen denied targeting anyone, specifically someone named Sophia, and emphasized her focus on her own life and work.

The reality star also shared that, despite achieving her dream of fame and wealth, the spotlight has brought its own set of challenges.

As a single mother, she reflected on how public attention has impacted her life, adding that she rarely defends herself online, no matter how severe the criticism.

Queen’s response highlights the darker side of fame and the importance of fostering a kinder online space.