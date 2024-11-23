Investment in livestock development to transform tragedy into economic opportunity- Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the transformative potential of investing in livestock development to address economic challenges and security concerns in Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the sector, Tinubu highlighted that livestock development, when approached strategically, could convert the tragedies associated with communal clashes over grazing rights and resource competition into opportunities for economic growth and sustainability.

The president underscored that modernizing the livestock industry could not only enhance food security but also create jobs, improve livelihoods, and foster peaceful coexistence among communities.

Tinubu’s remarks come as part of his administration’s broader efforts to diversify Nigeria’s economy and tackle pressing issues such as unemployment, food insecurity, and intercommunal conflicts. His administration plans to partner with stakeholders to drive innovation and investment in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

“By prioritizing livestock development, we can transform challenges into opportunities, ensuring a more prosperous and harmonious nation for all Nigerians,” Tinubu stated.