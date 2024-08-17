Edo PDP raises alarm over attacks, kidnapping of chieftains by police



…urges Police IG, AIG, others to caution erring officers

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over what it described as a disturbing and unlawful operation by some members of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a press statement issued by the Deputy Director General for Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council for the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, Rev. Olu Martins, the party accused certain officers from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja of engaging in activities that go beyond their official duties.

The PDP claims that these officers, allegedly led by CSP Ibrahim Angbasa, have been hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to carry out a campaign of harassment, intimidation, and abduction against PDP members across Edo State.

According to Rev. Martins, these suspected rogue police officers, who operate in plain clothes but carry AK-47 rifles and other weapons, have been targeting PDP leaders in the state with unlawful arrests. One of the most notable victims of this alleged harassment is Hon. Kingsley Osahon, the counselor, representing Ward 10 in Esan North East Local Government Area.

Martins disclosed that Osahon, along with several others whose identities are yet to be confirmed, has been arrested in what the PDP sees as part of a larger strategy to weaken their party before the upcoming gubernatorial election on September 21, 2024.

The PDP’s concerns do not stop with the arrests that have already taken place. The party claims to have received intelligence about a more extensive plot to abduct key PDP figures across all three senatorial districts of Edo State.

Martins revealed that a list exists of PDP chieftains targeted for abduction, a list that allegedly includes the Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area, Dr. Kelly Inedegbor.

However, the identities of others on this list remain unconfirmed, adding to the tension and uncertainty surrounding the situation.

“The Edo State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, and the State’s Commissioner of Police to look into the case of some suspected rogue policemen from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja who are believed to have been paid huge sums by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harass, attack and kidnap PDP chieftains across the three (3) senatorial districts of the State.

“These suspected rogue mufti-wearing police officers led by CSP Ibrahim Angbasa, have been operating outside the scope of their job, carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, harassing and arresting PDP chieftains across the State.

“Since they began their sinister operations, they have arrested Hon. Kingsley Osahon, the Counselor Representing Ward 10, in Esan North East Local Government Area of the State, and a few other people who we currently don’t have their details.

“We are also aware that they have a long list of major PDP chieftains across the State’s three senatorial districts who they are planning to abduct for the political purpose of weakening the PDP ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for September 21, 2024.

“Some names believed to be on this list include the Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area (LGA), Dr. Kelly Inedegbor, among others whose identities have yet to be confirmed.” The statement reads in parts

In light of these developments, the PDP is urgently calling on the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police to intervene and halt what they describe as illegal operations by these suspected rogue officers.

The party insists that these actions are politically motivated and designed to destabilize the PDP ahead of the forthcoming election.

Rev. Martins stressed that it is the duty of these senior police officials to ensure that law and order are maintained and that no group is allowed to misuse law enforcement agencies for political gain.

Furthermore, the PDP has made it clear that they will not be cowed by these tactics, as the party remains resolute in its commitment to the electoral process and confident in its chances in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Rev. Martins emphasized that no amount of intimidation or underhanded strategies would deter the PDP from achieving what they believe will be a resounding victory over the APC on September 21, 2024.