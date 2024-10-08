Edo Guber: APC women laud Oba of Benin for peaceful poll

By Titus Akhigbe

All Progressives Congress (APC) women group has lauded Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, for his fatherly role and prayers towards the peaceful conduct of Saturday September 21st governorship election in Edo State.

Declaring their stance during a solidarity visit to Oba Palace on Monday in Benin City, Mrs Itohan Osahon Edokpolor, Edo South Senatorial District APC women’s leader, said as mothers, they are particularly thankful to God Almighty and Oba Ewuare II because no life was lost during the election, which was anticipated to be violent.

Mrs Edokpolor, former chairperson, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the State, appreciated Oba Ewuare II for defending Edo heritage and urged the Royal father not relent in his prayers for Edo State, despite subterranean moves by certain individuals to thwart Senator Monday Okpebholo’s victory, which she insisted has come to stay.

According to the APC women Leader, “There was no life lost. There was no crisis. There was no commotion. All the fear we had long before the election did not take place on the day of that election. And we all believe that it was because of the prayer by our Oba and father on this land.

“And we are equally begging him to continue to pray for us and Edo land that anybody that is throwing bullets here and there to disorganize what God has done on this land, God almighty should scatter their plans”, she said.

In their remarks, Bola Eweka, APC Egor LGA and Mrs Kola Enadiakhe, APC Oredo LGA women leaders, thanks God and ancestors for peace and averting bloodshed.

The duo emphasizes that Benin monarchy remains Edo peoples and pride inspiration, warning that Edo women will resist attempt by highly placed persons and groups to subvert Edo peoples mandate.

Speaking on behalf of Oba Palace, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin who led other Benin Chiefs, conveyed the goodwill of the Oba to them, saying, the Royal father is detribalized and peace loving father to all.