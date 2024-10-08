PRP doubts Tinubu’s claims on Ways and Means account, demands transparency

…wants NASS to investigate debt swap deals

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has cast doubt on claims made by President Bola Tinubu in his Independence Day speech, that his administration has “cleared” the 30 trillion Naira accumulated Ways and Means debt.

The party said “the assertion that the government has cleared the Ways and Means debt is misleading and raises serious questions about the accuracy of the information” being provided to Nigerian citizens.

The PRP in a statement to this effect by

Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, acting National Publicity Secretary on Monday demanded transparency.

According to the statement, the party said “If any, what we hear from certain relevant government agencies is that the debt is increasing, hence the bill sent to the National Assembly to increase the maximum threshold of FGN Debts from the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN). Indeed, reports indicate that instead of an outright clearance, this debt has simply been securitized What a deceit?

“What the government did in essence was to issue local currency denominated Promissory Notes, sold same to investors and use the proceeds from the sale to pay the debts owed to the CBN in the Ways and Means financing debacle which practically means that the nation is still owing till date.

“Furthermore and unfortunately, the Nation has not been provided with the details of these Notes: the tenure, rate, and investors, as well as the potential impact of the Notes on our economy. To say the least, the Notes issuance has been shrouded in secrecy and mystery.

Demanding answers to certain questions, the PRP asked “Who were the parties to the transaction? How much fee were they paid? How were they appointed? These and several other questions begged for explanations and the failure to give these explanations on the process of the Notes Issuance raises serious questions about the accountability and transparency of financial commitments made by the government.”

It as well charged the National Assembly to rise to its responsibility by investigating the issues surrounding the debts swap.

The PRP called on President Tinubu to provide a comprehensive and truthful account of the status of the Ways and Means debt.

“As citizens, we deserve clarity on the spending and management of our nation’s finances, particularly when it comes to debts that could potentially strangle our economy and limit future growth opportunities.

“In this era of democratic governance, it is crucial for those in positions of power to communicate honestly with the populace.

“We urge the government to cease the use of misleading terminologies that distort the truth and serve only to mislead our citizens. In doing so, the government can restore trust among the populace and demonstrate a commitment to responsible governance.

“We believe in a transparent governance framework and hold the view that the citizens of Nigeria should be informed of the reality regarding our national debt. Transparency is essential for effective governance and the successful management of our national resources.

“Indeed, the much talked about FDI and other investments can best be attracted to Nigeria with good governance as can be easily evidenced in transparent management of our finances,” said the party .