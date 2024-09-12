Edo Governorship Poll: As parties sign peace accords today, Yakubu assures of INEC’s readiness for credible poll

BY TUNDE OPALANA

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the 18 political.parties and their candidates will today sign Peace Accord.

The Peace Accord signing will be presided over by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar GCFR, in his capacity as the Chairman of the National Peace Committee.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the tradition has become necessary to commit parties and candidates to a peaceful electoral process in line with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022 and other extant electoral laws.

Yakubu said this on Wednesday in Benin City at the stakeholders meeting on the Edo State governorship election meant to interact with political parties and candidates as well as accredited election observers, the media and other stakeholders on the preparations for the election.

He said “election is a multi- stakeholder activity. INEC has a role to play but this must be complemented by stakeholders”.

According to him, the 2024 Edo State Governorship election is not just a national election, it is also of global interest, hence the Commission has so far accredited 134 groups (124 domestic and 10 international) deploying 1,836 observers across the state as well as . accrediting 114 media organisations deploying 721 journalists. to monitor election at the 4,730 polling and collation locations made up of 4,519 polling units, 192 Ward collation centres, 18 Local Government collation centres and the State Collation Centre.

Assuring stakeholders of INEC’s readiness for the election, he said the Commission is deploying the BVAS machines for voter accreditation at polling units and for the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

Yakubu said “for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election holding next week, INEC has been open and transparent about our processes. We engaged several times with stakeholders at the national level and here in Edo State. We have made every information about the election available to Nigerians. We have published the list of candidates, the number registered voters and the number of PVCs collected. We have made available the locations of voting and collation centres across the State.

” We have accredited observers and media organisations for the election. We have accredited polling and collation agents and made the details public. Only yesterday, we visited some of the Local Government Areas to assess our readiness for the election. We have test-run our election technology in preparation for the Election Day.

“We are deploying the requisite number of technical staff to address challenges that may occur in the field. We have made arrangements for land and maritime transportation of personnel and materials. We have arranged for the delivery of sensitive materials for the election to Edo State early next week. We will invite political parties and other stakeholders for the usual inspection of the materials at the Central Bank here in Benin ahead of the delivery to the Local Government Areas.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations for the election, always in consultation with the stakeholders. I urge you to play your own part positively in delivering yet another credible Governorship election in Edo State.”

He cautioned parties on the need for violence free poll saying “you should continue to restrain your supporters from violence and other disruptive conduct. The best way to do so is by the personal example you set as political parties and candidates both in your campaign speeches and action.”

At the meeting were the Inspector-General of Police, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Edo State, chairmen of political parties in Edo State, the candidates and their running mates and the National Commissioners of INEC, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo State, the Commissioner of Police and other Members of ICCES, traditional and religious leaders, election observers, and media organisations.