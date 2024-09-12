Contain flooding disaster in coastal states, PANDEF appeals to Tinubu

BY TUNDE OPALANA

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) urgently appeals to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the concerned Federal Government Ministries and Agencies to take immediate and decisive actions to protect the most coastal states of the country from the impending flooding coming from Rivers Niger and Benue and the spate of sea water rise from the Atlantic Ocean.

The predicted disaster poses an existential threat to the lives, properties, and livelihoods of millions of Nigerians living in these vulnerable areas Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Edo states.

The appeal was contained in a statement by the National Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade.

The Forum in the statement said “we therefore appeal to Mr. President to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the double-ended flooding, including: reinforcing and upgrading flood defenses and embankments, carry evacuation of people living in high-risk areas and rapid deployment of emergency relief materials.”

The body as well canvassed a comprehensive support for affected communities, including rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts and urgent construction of shelters on higher grounds to provide safe temporary housing for displaced persons.

Dr. Mulade said “it is important for PANDEF to stress that every minute counts, and prompt attention is crucial to prevent catastrophic consequences. We therefore urge the Federal Government to treat this existential situation with the utmost urgency and seriousness which it deserves to protect the lives of these our population.”