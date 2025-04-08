MTN Foundation surpasses N3bn scholarship mark, empowers 15,000 students

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The MTN Foundation has revealed that, it has invested over N3 billion in scholarships over the last 15 years, impacting nearly 15,000 students across Nigeria in a sustained effort to support education and drive national development.

This milestone was highlighted as the Foundation officially opened applications for its 2025 scholarship programme. Since its inception, the initiative has awarded 14,728 scholarships through three distinct categories: the Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS), the Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS), and the Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

The Foundation’s investments are aimed at promoting academic excellence, increasing access to education for underserved groups, particularly blind students, and equipping young Nigerians with the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital economy.

Executive director of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, in a press statement, noted that the long-term investment is part of the organization’s commitment to building Nigeria’s future through education.

“Education is the backbone of national development, and at MTN Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that no bright mind is left behind due to financial constraints. This scholarship is not just about funding education; it is about investing in Nigeria’s future leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers,” she said.

As part of its continued efforts, the Foundation increased the scholarship value in 2024 from N200,000 to N300,000 per annum. This amount is awarded for three consecutive years until graduation, provided the student maintains the required academic performance.

The MTN STS is open to 300-level students studying science and technology with a minimum CGPA of 3.5, while the SBS supports blind students in 200-level with at least a 2.5 CGPA. The top 10 candidates in the UTME, based on JAMB rankings, are automatically eligible for the Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

In addition to financial support, the scholarship programme includes mentorship, internships, and digital certification to boost the career prospects of recipients.