Deputy Speaker Seeks Uzbekistan’s Partnership For Nigeria’s Solid Minerals, Mining Sector Development

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has advocated for a strategic collaboration between Nigeria and Uzbekistan, to bolster Nigeria’s solid minerals and mining industry.

Kalu made the call during a high-level meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Mining and Geology, Yusupov Ural Sadullayevich, at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology on Monday in Tashkent.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Livinus Nwabughiogu on Monday, in a statement, the meeting was an integral part of the Deputy Speaker’s itinerary, while attending the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Uzbekistan.

The Deputy Speaker’s delegation included Senator Ireti Kingibe, Olumide Osoba, Mark Esset, and the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamorudeen Ogunlana.

The Uzbekistan Minister of Mining and Geology, accompanied by the First Deputy Minister, Omonullo Nasritdinkhodjaev, during the meeting provided the Nigerian delegation with a comprehensive overview of the extensive reforms that have transformed the mining and minerals sector in Uzbekistan.

Sadullayevich highlighted the pivotal role of the minerals sector in Uzbekistan’s economy, noting that it is the largest contributor to job creation in the country.

The Minister emphasized that Uzbekistan has implemented a forward-thinking policy focused on developing the value chain around its minerals.

He said: “The approach also ensures, the country does not export raw minerals but develop the entire value chain, exporting high-value finished products.

“The strategic approach has equally, yielded significant benefits, including the growth of the Uzbekistan economy, driven by the establishment of numerous local industries that process mineral by-products.”

The minister specifically, attributed growth of the Uzbekistan economy to the policy, citing establishment of numerous industries which locally process the by-products of the minerals and natural resources that abound in the country.

He expressed Uzbekistan’s willingness to share its expertise and knowledge on minerals sector development with Nigeria through various means, including exchange programs for students in tertiary institutions to learn mining and geological sciences.

Both parties agreed that their respective countries can explore trade relationships and bilateral exchange visits to foster cooperation and knowledge sharing, promising to engage in further discussions with the relevant organs in their countries to pave the way for a deeper and more meaningful relationship between Nigeria and Uzbekistan in the minerals sector.