Cattle rustled, 3 villagers killed, 2 others injured, as bandits invade Katsina

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Bandits suspected to be Lakurawa terrorists on Sunday invaded Unguwar Doruwar community of Katsina State, shooting without target to scare residents before rustling their cattle.

The terrorists also during shooting, killed three villagers and injured two others before vanishing into an unknown destination.

The Lakurawa terrorists invaded the village with a number of motorcycles chanting Islamic songs, Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgents expert said in his official X handle on Monday.

Makama said before troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA mobilised to the area, the bandits had finished their business and fled into the bush.

“The victims, who were critically wounded in the attack, were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina for treatment.

READ ALSO: Wike queries UniAbuja over large expanse, undeveloped land

“Authorities have confirmed the death of three villagers, while the injured remain under medical observation,” Makama said.

Recall that the Federal Government has officially declared the Lakurawa armed group, which flogs people for listening to music, a terrorist organisation and banned it across the country.

Lakurawa is a new militant group which carries out attacks, targeting local communities in north-western Nigeria and across the border with Niger.

Nigerian officials say Lakurawa is affiliated with jihadist factions in Mali and Niger, and its militants have for years settled in communities along the Nigeria-Niger border, marrying local women and recruiting youths.

This adds to Nigeria’s security concerns, as it is already fighting against several armed groups, from Islamist militants Boko Haram to kidnapping gangs.