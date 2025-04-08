Mikano Motors presents Changan Eado Plus to 45th Miss Nigeria, Ogah

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Mikano Motors, the exclusive distributor of Changan vehicles in Nigeria, officially presented a brand-new Changan Eado Plus to the newly crowned 45th Miss Nigeria, lawyer and model, Doris Ogah.

The celebratory handover ceremony marked not just the beginning of a new reign but also the commencement of a strategic partnership between Mikano Motors and the prestigious Miss Nigeria pageant.

The Eado Plus, recognized for its modern design, intelligent features, and high performance, is a symbol of the innovation and excellence that defines the Changan brand—making it a perfect match for Miss Nigeria, who embodies the strength, grace, and brilliance of the Nigerian woman.

Speaking at the event, Joelle Haykal, Executive Director of Mikano International, emphasized the alignment of values between both brands:

“This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering women and supporting homegrown talent. It also speaks directly to this year’s Miss Nigeria theme, ‘Cultural Heritage and Community Engagement.’ Giving back and uplifting communities has always been a key pillar for the Mikano Group.”

A representative from Mikano Motors also shared the company’s excitement: “We are proud to present the Eado Plus to Ms. Ogah, a remarkable woman who truly embodies the spirit of Miss Nigeria. This gesture is more than a car giveaway—it honors a legacy. Since its inception in 1957, Miss Nigeria has grown from a photo contest into a platform that produces women of influence across various fields.”

An emotional Doris Ogah expressed her appreciation: “Winning the Miss Nigeria title has transformed my life. I am incredibly grateful to Mikano Motors for this thoughtful gift. The Eado Plus represents more than just mobility—it symbolizes the road ahead filled with purpose, advocacy, and positive change. I look forward to using my reign to inspire and uplift young girls across the country. Thank you, Mikano, for believing in our potential.”

Nollywood icon and Chairman of the Miss Nigeria Board, Mrs. Rita Dominic Anosike, spoke on the broader vision behind the event:

“Reviving Miss Nigeria has always been about more than a crown. It’s about building a platform that reflects the ambition, culture, and power of the Nigerian woman. With strong partners like Mikano, we are creating sustainable impact and empowering a new generation of women leaders.”

The handover ceremony concluded with a vibrant photoshoot, capturing Doris Ogah’s first moments with her new car—ready to begin her journey of purpose, representation, and inspiration.