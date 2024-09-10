DSS bows to pressure, releases NLC president, Ajaero, on bail

By Ukpono Ukpong & Tunde Opalana

Following the condemnation that trailed the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, by the Department of State Services (DSS), the secret police late evening on Monday released the Labour leader on bail.

Disclosing this, one of the NLC leaders said: “The Comrade President has just been released. He was released at about 11.10pm”on Monday.

The Daily Times recalls that Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by operatives of the DSS earlier on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, while on his way to the United Kingdom for an official engagement.

Following his arrest earlier on Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), civil society groups, activists and prominent individuals denounced Ajaero’s arrest and demanded his immediate release.

The detention of Ajaero sparked fears of widespread unrest within Nigeria’s labour movement, even as NLC had few weeks ago warned that the arrest and detention of its leadership may help to set the stage for one of the largest industrial actions in recent Nigerian history with millions of workers prepared to down their tools to drive home their grievances.

In a communique issued at the end of the Emergency National Administrative Council (NAC), of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and signed by the Deputy President, Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale, in the afternoon on Monday, the NAC after extensive deliberation unequivocally condemned the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian State without any legal warrant or justification.

The NLC also called on all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies, and patriotic Nigerians to be on red alert.

Furthermore, the congress hinted at the possibility of escalating actions, including a nationwide strike, should Ajaero’s release not be promptly secured.

“The NLC notes with grave concern that Comrade Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties to represent Nigerian workers and had not committed any offence warranting such action. “His detention is an affront to the rights of workers and the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression.

“The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today (Monday). The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his detention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labour movement’s voice in Nigeria. NAC also demands the immediate reversal of the current hike in the price of petrol to N617/Litre.

“The Congress places all its affiliates, State Councils, Civil society allies, and the Nigerian populace on red alert. The detention of Comrade Ajaero is an attack not just on the NLC leadership but on the rights of all workers and citizens to organise, protest, and express themselves freely.

“The NLC will not stand by while these rights are trampled upon. This provocation is another attempt by the State to scuttle the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

“The NLC reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and citizens. The Congress will not relent in its efforts to oppose all forms of oppression.”

“Furthermore, the NAC – in – session therefore summons an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) by 9:00 am tomorrow (today), September 10, to take compelling action to engage the current forces of retrogression”.

Earlier, in a strongly worded statement, the Head of Information and Public Affairs for the NLC, Benson Upah, condemned the arrest, calling it a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation.

According to Upah, Ajaero’s detention is illegal, as no warrant or formal instrument of arrest has been presented.

“This (Monday) morning, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, was seized and whisked away by agents of the Nigerian State while on his way to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

“Comrade Ajaero was set to attend and address the global gathering of workers on behalf of Nigerian workers at the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK, a platform where critical discussions on workers’ rights, social justice, and economic fairness are discussed.

“We are yet to ascertain his whereabouts or his state of health as all the efforts we have made to get in touch with him have proved abortive.

“We wish to categorically state that Comrade Ajaero has been detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument. Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive.

“His detention is therefore a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation as he has not been declared wanted by any law enforcement body. His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation.

“The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers.

“This is an unmistakable demonstration of the height of lawlessness being perpetuated by the Nigerian government and its agencies in their bid to silence every voice of dissent and opposition in the country as the economic policies of the government continues to afflict the people with monumental suffering and hardship.

“Such actions are not only undemocratic but immoral as well as a direct affront to the fundamental rights of citizens and organisations to lawfully express their views and carry out their activities.”

The NLC emphasised that the incident is a direct assault on democratic rights and warned that the congress would not sit idly by while its leaders and members are unlawfully targeted.

In a related statement, TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, expressed deep concern over Ajaero’s arrest, describing it as a grave violation of fundamental rights to freedom of association and expression.

Osifo condemned the arrest, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for the future of Nigeria’s labour movement.

“This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Ajaero,” Osifo said.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, asked the Federal Government to stop chasing shadows by indiscriminately arresting critics of the Tinubu administration but rather address debilitating socio- economic situations ravaging the citizenry.

The party bemoaned arrest and detention of persons for imaginary antagonism to policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Bola Tinubu which have made living mite unbearable and further plunged Nigerians into poverty.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba at an interactive session with the media at the PDP secretariat in Abuja on Monday, advised the government to desist from arresting people unconstitutionally on trump up allegation but to find solutions to problems caused by its insensitive economic policies.

He carpeted the government for lack of leadership by example in asking the people to tighten their belts while those in power are buying new belts.

READ ALSO: Kano Scholars Commend Bichi as Parliamentarian For…

Also reacting, Global rights group, Amnesty International condemned the arrest and detention of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said with the attack on Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu is setting a new record of impunity.

Sanusi said: “Amnesty International strongly condemns the unlawful arrest of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero by the Department of State Services (DSS) today. The labour union leader must be immediately and unconditionally released.

“The arbitrary arrest of Joe Ajaero shows an escalating crackdown on human rights and restrictions on civic space by the government of President Bola Tinubu.

“President Bola Tinubu’s government persistently attacks and undermines the operations of the NLC, through fabricated allegations, raids on NLC headquarters and other forms of harassment and intimidation. This growing culture of impunity and disdain for workers’ rights to organize and seek better welfare must stop.

“President Tinubu is setting a new record of utter disregard for the rule of law.

“Amnesty International has observed, in the last one year, the increasing crackdown by the Nigerian authorities on the labour union and civic space. The authorities continue to weaponize the police and SSS to repress the human rights of Nigerians.

“Nigeria is a party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantee the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, including trade union membership and activities. The country is also a member of the International Labour Organisation, whose fundamental principles includes the right to organise, is binding on all members.”

“Under international human rights law workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities. The Nigerian authorities have an obligation not only to respect the rights of workers but also to protect these rights from abuse.

“Joe Ajaero is arrested solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights and must be immediately and unconditionally released,” the statement concluded.