2027: LP denies Obi, Otti presidential, guber sole tickets

..Describes stakeholders summit in Abia as an ‘illegality and a nullity’

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party (LP) National Executive Committee, NEC, has revealed that its 2023 General Election Presidential Candidate, Mr. Gregory Peter Obi, is no longer the sole Presidential Candidate of the party in the 2027 General Election in the country.

The Party’s NEC also said the same fate befalls Alex Otti, incumbent Governor of Abia State.

The Party, rising from its NEC meeting in Abuja on Monday, informed that the Presidential Candidate, Obi and Otti can vie for the Presidential flag bearer, gubernatorial bearer, respectively, if they so desire, adding that the decision came as a reaction to the Umuahia LP stakeholders meeting, convened by Governor Alex Otti and Obi.

Recall that the party, at its National Conventional in Nnewi, in 2023, adopted Obi, as its Presidential flag bearer in the last general election and as its sole candidate for the office in the next poll. This also applies to Otti, for the next Abia State gubernatorial election.

READ ALSO: Kano Scholars Commend Bichi as Parliamentarian For…

However, following a stakeholders meeting convened by Governor Otti on Wednesday, last week, in which Nenadi Usman emerged the party’s interim National Coordinator, the Party at its NEC meeting, noted that Governor of Abia State does not have the power within the Party’s constitution as provided in Article 14 (4) (B) which gives power to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of National Chairman.”

The NEC meeting led by the National Chairman, Julius Abure, on Monday, also described the Abia summit as an ‘illegality and a nullity,’ as it disassociated itself from the outcome.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting, and read by the Deputy National Secretary, Innocent Okeke, maintained that there was no vacuum in the leadership of the party, as it urged the INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, “to stop aiding and abetting” Otti against the party.

It argued that the Governor’s position on the tenure of the National Working Committee, NWC, was informed by the INEC Chairman’s insistence that the Committee’s time in office has expired.

National Chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure, while addressing journalists, at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, said: “I stand before you today with a heavy heart but with an unshakable resolve to defend the Party. I stand not just as your National Chairman, but as a guardian of the principles that hold our great party together, principles of unity, justice, and integrity.

“We are at a critical moment in the life of our Party. Recent events have shown that those who should stand with us in the fight for a better restructured, organised and united Party, have chosen a different path.

“A path not of unity, but of division. I speak, of course, of the illegal gathering that took place in Abia State, an attempt to create a rift within our party, led by none other than His Excellency Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti.

“This meeting, held without the authority or consent of the National Executive Council, sought to install a so-called “new leadership.” Let me be clear: this action was not just illegal; it was a betrayal of everything the Labour Party stands for: A reward for loyalty with ingratitude, a reward for support with insubordination.

“The Labour Party has always been a beacon of hope for the oppressed, the marginalised, and the voiceless in Nigeria. Our mandate is to unite this country, not divide it.

“Yet, here we are, faced with a situation where individuals who have benefitted from the trust and support of this great party now work to destabilise it from within. This is why I say the beautiful ones are not yet born in Nigeria.

“For those who have chosen to align themselves with this illegal action, I urge them to reconsider. The action of creating division is not just a political maneuver, it is a dangerous game.

“A game that, if allowed to continue, will dig a hole too deep for us to climb out of. Division within the Labour Party is division within Nigeria.

“And make no mistake, the consequences of such actions will not only affect the future of this party but the future of those who want to run elections under the platform of the Party.

“The Labour Party was built on the backs of honest Nigerians who believed in the possibility of a better tomorrow.

“We are a party of vision, a party of unity, and a party that represents the true interests of the people. Those who seek to tear us apart with backroom deals and illegal meetings must not be allowed to do so.

“What message does it send to Nigerians when meetings meant to divide us are held in Abia State, a state that has become a symbol of resilience,” he queried

“At a time when this nation is struggling with ethnic divisions, such actions do not promote unity, they deepen the wounds of distrust. Nigerians are watching, and they will not be silent. We cannot afford to play politics with the future of our Party.

“I call on all true members of the Labour Party to stand firm. This is not the time for betrayal; it is the time for solidarity. We must reject the actions of those who, for their own interests, seek to weaken us. I remain committed to leading this party in the right direction, one that aligns with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“We have much work to do. The beautiful ones are not yet born in Nigeria, but they will be born through our collective effort. We must nurture this party, for it is the only true vessel that can deliver the change Nigerians so desperately need.

“I have watched with astonishment a viral video where the Governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti stated that he was told by INEC that Edo and Ondo elections for Labour Party are in jeopardy due to my mismanagement of uploading polling unit agents.

“In my usual style, I would not have responded to the statement but for the records following the controversies with the Edo Guber Candidate, the Access code for the uploading of polling unit agents was handed over to Barrister Olumide Akpata to enable him upload his polling unit agents. I was not and the Party was never involved in the uploading of polling unit agents for Edo Election.

“The access code for uploading polling unit agents have equally been handed over by INEC to the Ondo Guber candidate.

“In the same video, Dr Alex Otti also referred to the flouting of a Supreme Court judgment which according to him may affect our Party Candidates in 2027. I am not aware of such a Supreme Court judgment. I challenge him to make available to the public the judgment.

“However, if he is referring to the so-called consent judgment being paraded by Femi Falana SAN and the Nigeria Labour Congress, then I need to school him as follows:

“The terms of settlement made judgment by the Court in 2017 have been fully complied with by the Convention of 2019. Moreover, the Court of Appeal in 2022 in Appeal NO CA/ABJ/CV/702/2022 between Comrade Salisu Mohammed Vs Chief Callistus Okafor and 13 Ors described the consent Judgment as an abuse of court processes.

“The second agreement signed between the current leadership and NLC in 2021 is respected by the Party and we have almost 80 percent complied with the terms of settlement. It is the NLC who have not complied and fulfilled any part of the agreement.

“On the basis of the foregoing, I am wondering where Dr Alex Otti is getting his facts. However, I must urge him to double-check his facts before going to the media and moderate his desperation to take my office as the National Chairman of our Party.

“I must seize this opportunity to make some clarifications on a few issues. I and the Party have been accused of being responsible for Peter Obi’s failure in the 2023 general election.

“They have stated that the campaign, Election donations, and funds for the payment of agents were mismanaged by the Party, hence Peter Obi failed in the Election.

“Let me make it categorically clear that Campaign funds were disbursed, administered in the Southern States by the leadership of Doyin Okupe, and Secondly under the control of Akin Oshuntokun while the funding of the Campaign for the 19 Northern States was handled by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party Datti Baba-Ahmed. The funding of the election was done by Peter Obi himself.

“As per the donations, the Party was not involved in the donations. Donations to the campaign were channeled to the Following Accounts, Obi/ Baba- Ahmed Datti Account: Zenith Bank – 1241950451, Sterling Bank – 0091657896, Heritage Bank – 1400234900 and Globus Bank – 1000128194.

“The signatories to these accounts were Aisha Yesufu and Pastor Itua Ighodalo. They were equally responsible for the payment of Polling Unit Agents.

“Consequently, it is mischievous for any person to accuse me and the Party for mismanagement of these funds. At no time did the Party or its officials engage in any financial transactions as it relates to the presidential campaign.

“It will be safe for me at this point to conclude that I and my colleagues elected in the Convention of our Party held on the 27th day of March 2024 will defend the mandate given to us by Members of this Party. no amount of intimidation or harassment will make us surrender this leadership.

“Together, we will continue to build this party into a formidable force, one that truly represents the interests of all Nigerians,” he stated.