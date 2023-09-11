Dr Uduak Obot, minpr bags NIPR ‘award of honour’

By Peter Saturday

The Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Dr Uduak Obot, mnipr, has been honored with the prestigious Award of Honour by the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The Award was presented to him Friday 8th September during the Institute’s 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Conference/9th Chief O. W. Udoh Memorial Lecture/Dinner & Awards, held at Watbridge Hotels and Suites in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital.

The outgone Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the NIPR, Nsemeke Udoakpan while presenting the Award on the recipient stated that the Award on Dr. Obot was well deserved and came in time; in recognition of his professional excellence and his immense support and contributions to the growth of the Institute for the period under review. He congratulated Dr. Obot and charged him to sustain the virtues that earned him the Award.

Responding, Dr. Uduak Obot who is coordinating the affairs of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board in Akwa Ibom/Cross River Zonal Operations, expressed appreciation to the Institute for the honour accorded him.

Dr. Obot who is a member of the Institute, (MNIPR) added that the Award on him is a confirmation that his little contributions to the Institute and the PR Profession are acknowledged, stressing that the Honour will serve as ‘an adrenaline to his nerves’ in his continuous service to the Institute and society at large.

The Award Recipient pledged a continuous support for the new leadership of the Institute led by Manasseh Umoette.

The event, themed: “Government Reputation Management in Post-Subsidy Nigeria: Issues and Perspectives,” was chaired by Professor Leo Daniel, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State. The Guest Lecturer for the evening was Professor Godwin Okon, a renowned professor of communication from the University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event equally featured panel discussions, cultural display, goodwill messages and swearing-in of the new leadership of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of NIPR which has Manasseh Umoette – Chairman, Darlington Udobong – Vice Chairman, Anthony Udoh – Secretary General, Edidiong Inyang – Assistant Secretary, Uduak Iwok – Financial Secretary and Emem Okon – Treasurer.

