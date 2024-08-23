Benue APC Crisis: Court bars party from sacking Chairman, others

…as NWC dissolves State executive, appoints Caretaker Committee

By Tom Okpe

A Benue State High Court has ordered the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, not to remove the chairman of the State chapter Chairman, Austine Agada from office.

A copy of the order, in an exparte order granted by Justice Theresa Igoche in motion no MH /1585m/2024, was made available to newsmen at the National Secretariat of the party, Buhari House, Abuja on Wednesday.

The court particularly, directed the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led National Working Committee, NWC, not to remove Agada-led State Working Committee until the expiration of their 4 years tenure.

The State chapters of the APC is split along the lines of Governor Hyacinth Alia who is in support of Benjamin Omakolo led faction, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, in support of the Agada led Working Committee of the party.

The Judge while granting the exparte application by Agada and eight others, restrained APC, “either by itself, its privies, staff, officers, servants, agents, representatives, or whomsoever, howsoever described, from removing, changing replacing or howsoever terminating his tenure and other members of the Benue State Working Committee of the respondent until the expiration of their four-year term in office pending the determination of the motion on Notice.

“I have looked at the processes filed along with the application, particularly, Exhibit MT 1, attached to the affidavit in support, and I am satisfied that the application has merit.

“In the circumstances, I hereby grant the application as prayed,” the Judge submitted.

The Judge thereby, ordered that the order be served on the APC, forthwith, along with the motion on Notice, fixed for hearing on 28th, August, this year.

Speaking with journalists at the Party’s Buhari House, the State Chairman,Agada said he was at the National Secretariat to submit his Court order to the Party NWC.

He said “I am here to submit a court order by Hon. Justice Theresa Igoche, restraining the National Working Committee, NWC, restraining them or their agents or anybody to terminate the tenure of the APC, in Benue State.

“We were elected for four years and, not preempting them but of course, in every iota of rumour, there are elements of truth.

There have been some movements by the Governor and his agents to dissolve the State Working Committee which I think, is not fair by all standards.”

Meanwhile, the Party’s NWC, dramatically dissolved the State Working Committee, inaugurating a Caretaker Committee, to steer affairs of the Party in the State for six months.

The Seven man Caretaker Committee led by Benjamin Omale also, has other members including Richard Mzungweve, James Orguga, Barr Terhemen Ngbea, Helen Agaigbe, Barr Ali Francis Adah and Prof Bem Angwe as Secretary.

National Chairman of the Party, Dr Ganduje urged the newly sworn in Committee to be diligent in their services to the State, Party and the nation, with a view, to reunite the Party in the midst of factions, counter-factions; litigations, counter litigations.

“These, the National Working Committee will not allow to continue. The party is an institution, you must be united, in order to solve the problems. We followed our Constitution, the NWC has today, Wednesday, dissolved the State Executive Committee, and at the same time, approved the constitution of a seven-man Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party for the next six months.

“Also, since you are going for Local Government Election, and the Party is the only organ that can certify candidature of any contestant, you are saddled with the responsibility of conducting primaries for those who intend to become Chairmen and councilor’s of their LGAs.

“We urge to unite, continue dialogue with major stakeholders so that we will bring all of you together so you can work together,” he said.