Delta Govt approves allocation of grains palliatives to farmers in Delta

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State government has approved the distribution of 1,320 tons of grains (maize) received by the state as part of the palliative scheme to various farmers’ associations in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu made this known during an interactive session he and the committee had with stakeholders of various farmers’ associations in the state.

Dr. Emu stated that a sharing formula had been agreed with the farmers, where 594 tons of grains, which represents 45% was allocated to Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria and 396 tons, which represents 30%, was allocated to Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria.

He equally stated that 198 tons of grains which represents 15% was allocated to the Piggery Farmers Association of Nigeria, while 132 tons, which represents 10% was set aside for exigencies, which brings the total amount of grains to 1,320 tons of grains.

Dr. Emu also said that the respective associations would take full responsibility for internal allocation and distribution to their members.

The SSG noted that the allocation model adopted was to focus on small farm holders to cushion their current challenges. All of these are free and without encumbrances.