DBI trains 100 Unilesa staff as varsity VC moves to strengthen partnership

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilesa, Prof. Taiwo Asaolu, has called for enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) to bolster its objectives in teaching, research, and community engagement.

The appeal follows the successful completion of an Advanced Digital Empowerment Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADEPTI) training, facilitated by DBI, which equipped 100 staff members with critical digital skills.

Asaolu made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2024 NCC-DBI ADEPTI training for 100 workers of the University of Ilesa, where the Vice-Chancellor presented certificates to the participants, nominated from all the departments.

Expressing appreciation for the training initiative, Prof. Asaolu lauded the NCC and DBI for their commitment to advancing technological competence among university staff, adding that the knowledge acquired would significantly enhance the performance of university employees across departments.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of continual partnerships that support the institution’s mission, even as he highlighted the institution’s proactive approach to staying competitive in an increasingly tech-driven landscape.

“I would like to commend the sponsors, facilitators and the participants for making the programme a success and I am confident that the knowledge and skills gained by the participants will help them in performing their work better and effectively.

“The University warmly appreciates the NCC and the DBI for bringing this training to our door step and we look forward to more collaborations in the nearest future.

“I need to reiterate that we are open to collaborations and interventions that will support our core objectives in the areas of teaching, research and community service not only from the NCC and DBI but from other organizations with shared objectives.” Asaolu said

Furthermore, he said that the initiative underscores their commitment to enhancing technological proficiency among the staff and empowering them to excel in this era of rapid digital transformation.

According to him, in this new world of work that is primarily driven by technology and innovations, it is expected of all staff to be digitally competent in order to be relevant and productive.

In his remark, the ADEPTI Coordinator for the University of Ilesa, Prince Adesoji Fagbemi, echoed Asaolu’s sentiments, urging the university and other institutions to prioritize collaborations with DBI, particularly as the demand for ICT proficiency grows across all sectors.

Speaking further, Fagbemi called for sustained partnerships and investment in workforce development to address the digital skills gap nationwide.

He said that the training was designed strategically for tertiary institutions across the federation to bridge the digital skill gap in our schools.

“DBI is an institution established by the NCC. It is Nigeria’s foremost centre of excellence in ICT training and education. The role of DBI is to bridge the digital divide in the country and maintain the highest standard through their various training programs.

“The DBI offers a wide range of training programs and courses in various areas of ICTs. These programs are designed to meet the needs of different segments of the society – students, academic institutions, professionals, organizations, as well as government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He stated that the institute plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s efforts to develop a skilled workforce in the field of ICT to promote digital inclusion and technological advancement.

“It serves as a hub for education, research, and collaboration in Nigeria’s ICT space. DBI is an affiliation of ITU, International Telecommunications Union.

“At this junction, I will call on the Vice Chancellor, and the school management to fully partner with the DBI in other areas. As an institution of higher learning, most especially a relatively new university like the University of Ilesa, there should be periodic training of the workforce.

“It is very imperative to have a sizable budget for training every year, and the DBI is ready and available to train your workforce at any level with a considerable cost. The training would be cost effective to both parties. We would want you to patronize the DBI.” Fagbemi said.