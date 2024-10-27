Botched AFCON Qualifier: CAF fines Libya $50,000, awards Nigeria 3 points

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has slammed Libya with a 50,000 dollars fine and also awarded Nigeria three points from the botched Matchday 4 2025 AFCON Qualifier.

The match earlier scheduled to be played between Libya and Nigeria in Benina on Oct. 15, was cancelled.

This was after Nigeria’s delegation to the qualifier slated to hold in Benghazi on Tuesday, were left stranded for over 20 hours at the airport.

The delay followed a diversion of their plane from Benghazi to Al Abaq airport, a three-hour drive away from their original destination in Benghazi where the team were held hostage without food, water or internet services.

A statement by CAF Disciplinary Board on its ruling on Saturday, signed by the chairman, Ousmane Kane, said the Disciplinary Board met and decided as follows:

“The Libya Football Federation is found to have breached Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

READ ALSO: Men are now backing out as providers in the family…

“The match No. 87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October in Benghazi) declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

“The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000.

“The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision.

“All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed,” the statement said.

The implication is that Nigeria is now poised to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with two matches to spare.

With the decision, the Eagles now have 10 points from four matches, four points better than second-placed Benin Republic, while Rwanda have five points.

Bottom-placed Libya have only one point and are out of the running for qualification.

Victory or draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan on Nov. 14 (a Matchday 5 encounter) will land the Super Eagles a ticket to the finals in Morocco, December 2025/January 2026.