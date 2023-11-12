Davido Timeless concert in Abuja: Apitainment and Capital Music Festival announces Davido Timeless tour Abuja, Dec 14th, 2023

Davido took to his Instagram page to officially announce his concert in Nigeria for the festive season with Timeless Abuja Concert opening his festive concert in Nigeria. Davido Timeless Abuja sets to hold on 14th of December as the beginning of his Timeless festive tour in Nigeria taking off from the Capital City, Abuja.

Apitainment, a leading name in premium entertainment and lifestyle experiences in Abuja, is proud to partner with Capital Music Festival to present the highly anticipated “Davido Timeless Tour Abuja.” This event is set to elevate Abuja’s entertainment scene and deliver an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and fans of Davido.

The “Davido Timeless Tour Abuja” promises an extraordinary celebration of music and unparalleled entertainment. The collaboration between Apitainment and Capital Music Festival is evident in their shared commitment to delivering world-class events that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Davido has captivated fans worldwide with his chart-topping hits from the Timeless Album, electrifying performances, and his eagerly awaited tour will grace the vibrant city of Abuja, creating a spectacular moment in the capital’s December festivities calendar.

This tour stop is a testament to the city’s growing significance as an entertainment hub due to the giant strides of Nightlife and lifestyle companies like Apitainment. The “Davido Timeless Tour Abuja” is expected to draw fun lovers, music enthusiasts and Davido fans from far and wide.

The concert is scheduled for the 14th of December at the iconic Eagles Square, Abuja, with the fun starting at `1 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at www.apitainment.com , or follow @apitainment on social media for more information.

About Apitainment

Apitainment is a premium entertainment, lifestyle, and events promotion company in Abuja. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to creating exclusive, unforgettable moments, they curate a diverse range of offerings that cater to all entertainment and lifestyle needs.