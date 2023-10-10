Davido and Wife Chioma welcome twins

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido and his wife Chioma have welcomed a set of twins, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who lost their son Ifeanyi in a tragic drowning accident last year, welcomed the twins on Monday night.

The news was first confirmed by Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu on Tuesday morning, who shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Davido on the official Facebook page of his church.

In the chat, Davido confirmed to the cleric that his prophecy last year had come to pass.

Recall that Agochukwu had in November 2022 revealed that God told him that Davido and Chioma would welcome twins after the death of Ifeanyi.

Both Davido and Chioma have yet to comment on the development. However, there were previous reports, months back, of Chioma being pregnant.

