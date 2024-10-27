Cabinet Reshuffle: Drop Petroleum Resources ministry portfolio, APC chieftain Okechukwu tells Tinubu

By Tom Okpe

Founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Osita Ikechukwu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider relinquishing the position of Minister of Petroleum resources, which he has occupied since May 29, 2023.

Okechukwu made this call on Sunday, while speaking with selected journalists in Abuja, reacting to the recent reshuffle of Ministerial portfolio in the Federal Executive Council.

While commending President Tinubu for compelling all the Minister’s to be on their toes; by exercising the executive powers conferred on him by Section 5 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended, Okechukwu noted that the President’s action ‘is a milestone.’

He said: “Mr President deserves kudos for adhering to the ageless doctrine of Key Performance Index index, KPI, evaluation, which is a major management tool that guarantees transparency and accountability.

“In the same vein, I wish to appeal to Mr President to complete the reshuffle process by relinquishing the post of Minister of Petroleum Resources, as a matter of urgent national importance. This step would go a long way to stem, if not weed out the buccaneer antics of less than transparent Oil Mafia,” he stated.

Okechukwu, who is also the immediate past Director General of Voice of Nigeria, DG, VON, recalled that the cabinet review, which was announced during the Federal Executive Council meeting last Wednesday, was a signpost as it resulted in the dismissal of five Minister’s and reassignment of few.

He stated that to help bring sanity in the Petroleum sector and not only position the President effectively as General Overseer of the entire Federal Ministries; but an enablement for the Hadiza Bala Usman Coordinating Policy Unit to effectively, sanitize the oil industry.

“It would be strategic if President Tinubu, willingly vacates the office of Minister. I am making this humble appeal on the grounds that it is practically unimaginable and absolutely impossible for the Coordinating Policy Unit headed by Hadiza Bala Usman to monitor or even take a cursory glance at the Petroleum Ministry as it would amount to supervising her principal, the President, who is the Minister.”

The Public Relations Consultant also cautioned the President not to fall into the toxic state capture trap of Minister of Petroleum, which made the operation of the oil industry opaque and made it impossible for former Presidents to even fix one out of four petroleum refineries in over two decades.

According to Okechukwu, “the failure to make any of the country’s four refineries functional made Nigerians to lose faith in democracy, just as it has generated hunger and multidimensional poverty.

“Nigeria has also over the years suffered great economic haemorrhage by squandering over $70 billion on importation of refined petroleum products as well as undue imbalance on the country’s foreign exchange earnings.”

While reiterating his appeal on President Tinubu to forthwith relinquish the Petroleum Resources portfolio, Okechukwu stressed that; “many of us, APC members want him to succeed and win the 2027 Presidential election via free and fair ballot, not controversy,” he added.