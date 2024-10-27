PDP Govs commends Gov Fintiri’s leadership in N’East

….congratulates Adamawa Gov on 57th birthday anniversary

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has commended the Adamawa State governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri for his visionary leadership in the North East geopolitical zone.

The Forum led by its Chairman, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohamed, the Governor of Bauchi State felicitated with Fintiri C as he turns 57 years yesterday.

The PDP Governors’ Forum in a statement by it’s Director General, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo appreciated Gov Fintiri for his selfless service to the PDP in different leadership capacities.

“The Forum is proud of his capacity to deliver seamless service when called upon as recently witnessed during the build-up to the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election, where he led the PDP National Campaign Council as chairman, to affirm the people’s decisive choice in the Asue Ighodalo-Osarodion Ogie candidacy,” the statement read.

Appreciating Fintiri’s style of governance and delivering of dividends of democracy, the Forum said “by visionary leadership, he has transformed the Adamawa landscape and also touched the lives of the people through projects and programs in various sectors – urban and rural road networks, intervention in the transport sector, agriculture and agro-based processing, modern sports infrastructure, mass housing, trade and investment, youth and women empowerment.

“He has delivered infrastructure upgrade and service reforms in healthcare, education, rural electrification, and water provision, and equally prioritized worker’s welfare, among others.”

The Forum joined Fintiri’s family and friends to give thanks to the Almighty God for the immeasurable love and care He has showered on him; the guidance and protection in his public life which has enabled him render life-impacting service to people in the state, the Northeast region and the nation at large.

The body prayed that the Almighty God grant him more wisdom and grace to lead his people, as they at home and abroad, join him in this celebration.

The Forum assured him of its unalloyed support and brotherly cooperation always.