Buhari Not Interested in Third Term Agenda Like Obasanjo – APC Blast PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has been chastised by the All Progressives Congress for implying that President Muhammadu Buhari intends to keep his monopoly on power when his term ends in 2023.

The APC declared on Wednesday that Buhari will not follow in the footsteps of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who conspired to rewrite the constitution in order to run for a third term.

Obasanjo was widely reported as attempting to extend the constitutionally permissible terms of office in the final months of his second term. He was accused of bribery efforts, which he denied on numerous occasions.

The APC stated that it would come up with a consensual and agreeable presidential candidate to represent it in the 2023 general elections at the proper time.

This was said in a statement published on Tuesday in Abuja by John Akpanudoehede, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The comment was made in response to the Peoples Democratic Party’s recent claim that President Muhammadu Buhari had a self-succession plan.

“After our congresses and the national convention, we will shock them (the PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate to fly the party’s flag in 2023,” he stated.

“Unlike the PDP, the APC does not have a third-term agenda. What we’re doing on right now is stabilizing the party and ensuring that personal ambitions do not derail President Buhari’s administration.”