Asonsere dumps Edo PDP Guber candidate, defects to APC with supporters

By Titus Akhigbe

Hon., Nicholas Asonsere, a notable member of Edo State House of Assembly representing Ikpoba Okha Constituency and known ally of the deputy governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP),Barr. Osarodion Ogie has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with hundreds of supporters.

Asonsere,who defected on Wednesday at APC party secretariat said his defection with hundreds of supporters is based on self conviction to support and encourage governor Monday Okpebholo to do more for the state.

According to State chairman of APC, Emperor Jarett Tenebe,who received Asonsere and followers into the ruling party,”today marks another watershed moment in the political history of Edo State. A fresh tsunami has hit the PDP, shaking its foundation once again. With the defection of Hon.Nicholas Asonsere, the representative of Ikpoba Okha State Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, the PDP has lost one of its most influential voices.

“This is not just any defection.it is the departure of a political son of two of the PDP’s leading figures in Edo South: the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, and the Campaign Director General, Hon.Matthew Iduoriyenkemwen. What clearer sign do we need that the PDP is collapsing under the weight of its own failures?

Continuing, Tenebe said, “the unprecedented developmental strides of the Okpebholo-led government have become a reference point, drawing unimaginable droves from the PDP. The people of Edo, and especially the APC family, salute the courage and boldness of PDP lawmakers who have invoked the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to join hands with our progressive government in facilitating the rise of a new Edo.

“The defection of Asonsere epitomizes the march toward sending the PDP into political oblivion in Edo State. He was a key voice that once gave relevance to the PDP in their heydays. Today, he has chosen to align with the future. We thank him for his resolve and determination to join our dynamic governor in making Edo the envy of all.

“The APC uses this medium to assure the people of Edo that the positive political environment they have long yearned for is finally here and it is here to stay now that Senator Okpebholo occupies the driver’s seat”.