BREAKING: Court orders Senator Anyanwu to stop parading self as PDP National Secretary

Justice M. M. Adamu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ordered Senator Samuel Anyanwu to cease parading himself as the the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court in his ruling on a motion instituted by a member of the party, Douglas Nwachukwu restrained Senator Anyanwu from performing the function of the office of the Scribe of the party.

The motion was filed through his lawyer, F. S. Jimba dated October 30, 2023.

Recall that a high court in Enugu had given similar order asking him to step aside as the party’s national secretary.

In the motion, Nwachukwu had prayed the court for the following reliefs: An Order of Interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant (PDP) whether by itself, National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, servants, agents, privies or any other person howsoever described from recognizing, accepting or dealing with the 2nd Defendant (Anyanwu) as the Nation Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.

An Order of Interlocutory injunction restraining the 2nd Defendant from parading or acting as the National Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.

After listening to Barrister Jimba, the court held, “That this application succeeds and the Orders are hereby granted as prayed.

“That an Order of Interlocutory injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent whether by itself, National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, servants, agents, privies or any other person howsoever described from recognizing, accepting or dealing with the 2nd Defendant as the National Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“That an Order of Interlocutory injunction is hereby granted restraining the 2nd Defendant/Respondent from parading himself or acting as the National Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

The matter has been adjourned to 24th January, 2024 for hearing of the substantive suit.