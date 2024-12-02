BNC: FG, S/Africa to Collaborate on Geologist Certification, Professional Standards

The Federal Government has sought for a collaboration with South African government on ensuring certification of geologists and other professionals in the country

This call was made by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, at her opening remarks as a Co-chair of the Ministerial Meeting of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Cape-Town, South Africa on Monday.

Ojukwu, who acknowledged the robust relationship between both countries since the BNC was formed in 1999, urged the parties to approach all matters tabled for discussion with zeal and trust.

Speaking on collaboration, the Minister said “We are seeking collaboration with South Africa in capacity development in the area of certification of geologists and other professionals.

To this end, we have prepared MoUs for the consideration of South Africa that the derivable benefits from this arrangement would have enhanced the capacity of our mining professionals to become globally competitive. As earlier indicated, this project holds a lot of promises for the future of Nigeria and South Africa relations.”

…details later