INEC management staff celebrates retired Director, Nkem

The immediate past Director, Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. Mary Nkem has been described as a senior officer who inspired her subordinates with courage and dedication.

Mrs. Nkem who retired in October this year after 35 years of service was celebrated by staff of the VEP department last week in recognition of her career which was defined by perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

She credited her vitality to a life rooted in purpose. “Contentment, teamwork, and dedication to our mission have been my guiding principles,” she shared. “When you love what you do and commit wholeheartedly, the rewards go beyond accolades—they enrich your spirit.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Ramaphosa to Co-Chair 11th Bi-National..

Appreciating staff of the Commission, she said “I am deeply touched by this show of affection,”

“It’s a privilege to leave this stage with my head held high and in good health, knowing that I gave my best to this Commission.”

She admonished other staff to embrace hard work without fear. “Hard work doesn’t kill. It shapes you, strengthens you, and ultimately, makes you better,” she said.

National Commissioner and member Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu lauded Mrs. Nkem’s unwavering commitment and exemplary work ethic. “Her approach to work was both inspiring and effective,” Agbamuche-Mbu remarked. She admired Nkem’s talent for building lasting relationships, emphasizing their bond by saying, “This friendship is one I will cherish forever. Her number will remain in my phone contacts—permanently.”

Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, added her voice to the chorus of praise, describing Mrs. Nkem as a shining example of humility and dedication. “She is living proof that hard work pays off,” Oriaran-Anthony noted. Dispelling any notion of retirement as a retreat, she added, “This isn’t goodbye to her active contribution. It’s simply a pause to rest and recharge for the next chapter. We are hopeful she will return to INEC in an even greater capacity.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, also reflected fondly on his working relationship with Mrs. Nkem. “Our collaboration was always seamless and cordial. I wish her all the best in this new phase,” he said, his words resonating with heartfelt sincerity.

The newly appointed Director of the Voter Education and Publicity Department, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, warmly welcomed attendees and highlighted the evening’s purpose: “We are gathered here to honor Mrs. Nkem’s incredible accomplishments and to collectively wish her well as she embarks on new, exciting life milestones.” She emphasized that Mrs. Nkem’s legacy is one of distinction, having served the Commission with grace and excellence for over three decades.