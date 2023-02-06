Bakori killings, one incident too many – Atiku

…condemns killing, calls for multi-sectoral solutions to terrorism

By Tunde Opalana

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the gruesome killing of 41 people in the Bakori area of Katsina State, saying that the incident is one too many.

The PDP presidential candidate in a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Sunday, noted that “the confirmation of the incident by the Nigeria Police on Saturday, was a foreboding moment.”

The terrorist attack on Bakori where 41 people were reportedly killed started making the rounds on Friday, but the Police confirmation of it on Saturday is “yet another ugly episode of the senseless killings of Nigerians on account of terror attacks,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President condoled with families of the deceased and calls for a holistic, multi-dimensional strategy that will put a stop to terrorism in the country.

“While terrorism is a serious problem affecting most countries of the world, the solution to the problem must differ among countries.

Therefore, a multi-sectoral initiative that will evaluate how to decimate the capacity of these terrorists should be on the table. We must be ready to do all that it takes to put a stop to these attacks,” Atiku said.

He prayed for the souls of the dead to rest in peace and also to God to return peace to Nigeria.

