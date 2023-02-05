PDP: I did not issue any report on Rivers State – NPS

By Tunde Opalana

The National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Debo Ologunagba has denied issuing any report on the affairs of the party in its Rivers State chapter.

The party spokesperson at the weekend refuted a report purported to have been written by him ordering withdrawal of certain legal cases pertaining to the Rivers State PDP.

Ologunagba, in a statement refuting the report said “the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to fake report purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that the PDP had directed its legal team to withdraw certain cases in Rivers State.

“The fake report also mischievously purported that the PDP had declared that it does not have any record of individuals that were gifted forms for their loyalty to Governor Nyesom Wike; that an individual made “buck” purchase of forms on behalf of Governor Wike and that the PDP is ready to do a rejoinder on the issue.

“The PDP states in clear terms that the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time issue any report, press statement or any publication whatsoever on any issue relating to purchase of Forms or withdrawal of any case(s) in Rivers State as maliciously claimed in the said fake report.

“The PDP therefore strongly condemns the said fake report which is clearly the handiwork of enemies of our Party and urges Nigerians, particularly our teeming members and supporters in Rivers State to disregard the said report.

“The NWC uses this opportunity to alert the public of designs by enemies of the PDP to circulate fake reports and documents claiming such to have emanated from National Officers of our Party, apparently in a bid to cause disaffection within our Party and mislead the unsuspecting public.”

According to the spokesperson, the PDP has official channels of disseminating its information and any such publication which did not come through official channels should be disregarded.

“The PDP national leadership has however commenced investigation into those behind this malicious publication and will take very firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law as well as the Constitution of the PDP,” he said.

