Atiku gives PDP members conditions to get appointments, contracts in his administration

By Abiodun Taiwo

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday gave conditions for members of the party to get appointments and contracts in his administration if he emerge as the President of the country.

Atiku said, any member of the party who is interested in joining his cabinet or getting a contract in his administration must win his or her polling booth at the February 25 election.

Atiku stated this during a town hall meeting he held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

In Atiku’s entourage were: the national chairman of PDP, Iyocha Ayu, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Others were: Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwa, Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River state, Lyel Imoke, former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, governorship candidate of Ogun state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu and the governorship candidate of Lagos state, Jide Adeniran (Jandor).

The former Vice President said, if members of the party want PDP to return to power in May 29, they must all go back to their constituencies and work for the party to win the election.

Atiku said, “The fact that you (party members) are following the gubernatorial candidate or the Senatorial candidate or the House of Representatives candidate or the Presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment, it is not qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or the Federal level.

“The only way, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that we will not win the elections.

“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you make sure you win your polling booths.

“You cannot be following the governor all the place or the senator all the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and say you want to be a Minister or you want to get this contract.

“So please, as members of our party let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units”.

While addressing thousands of PDP supporters at the mega rally, Atiku called on residents of the state to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The APC government has failed us and therefore it is our responsibility to make sure that they do not return to power”, Atiku said.

The national chairman of the party at the rally presented the flag of the party to Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

