APGA Senatorial Candidate FCT, Calls for calm over planned Abuja Mega Rally

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the Federal Capital Territor, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo has made a passionate appeal to his teeming supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves with a high sense of discipline before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Dr. Ezekwugo regretted that the planned Abuja mega rally which was scheduled to take place at the Area 10, Old Parade Ground on Saturday was put- off for security reasons following advice from security agencies on the matter.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the APGA senatoràl hopeful advised supporters of the party to intensify grassroots mobilisation efforts and neighbourhood contacts to effectively use the available space alloted for campaigns to garner greater support of FCT voters in his favour.

He advised APGA supporters to refrain from the use of foul language and derogatory words against opponents as doing so would amount to playing dirty politics.

He stated that while efforts are still being made to host the campaign rally before the elections, other viable campaign options will be explored to ensure that APGA emerges victorious in the election in the six area councils.

He also called on the candidates of other political parties to reign-in and properly control their supporters to eschew the use of violence in the coming election in the interest of democracy.

Ezekwugo reminded the candidates of the need to respect the peace accord signed by leaders of the eighteen political parties stressing that it would be better for politicians to play politics in the spirit of good sportsmanship.

