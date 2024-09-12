APC spokesman says, Tinubu’s reforms increased economic hardship for Nigerians

BY TOM OKPE

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, spokesman, Barr Felix Morka has said economic reforms embarked on by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has increased economic hardship for Nigerians.

Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known in a press statement in Abuja, while reacting to call by the former National Vice Chairman North-West of the party and Director General, Progressives Governors’ Forum, PGF, Dr Salihu Lukman, that opposition parties and Nigerians should vote out APC in 2027.

He said: “The APC-led administration of President Tinubu is taking bold measures to reset our country’s long broken economy, improve national security and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development.

“No doubt, these inevitable reforms have increased economic hardship for our people. In fact, the unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is the reason, the economy has remained in the doldrums for a long time.

“It would be easy and painless for President Tinubu to do as his predecessors have done, continue business as usual, kick the can down the road for future administrations to deal with, while the rot and stagnation fester.

“But, in keeping with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of his administration, he has chosen to tackle the country’s generational economic problems for the good of present and future generations of Nigerians.

“In the fullness of time, President Tinubu, shall be vindicated for his vision and unwavering commitment to the national interest and common good of all.”

He also, noted that Lukman’s hunger for attention was insatiable, adding that not even his frenzied political soliloquy in self-adulation has proved sufficient to fill his bottomless obsession for attention.

He further stressed that since Lukeman’s exit from the party, he has been sleepless in search of political relevance, saying that, “Lukman seemed to have found for himself, for now, a new role as the chief discordant trumpeter for a cacophonous political opposition.

“In his new self-assigned role, Lukman alleged without substantiation that APC ruined the country in economic policies and corruption, and called on opposition parties and Nigerians to vote out APC in 2027, adding that; “It is ludicrous to tout opposition PDP, and Labour Party, LP, that cannot even manage their own internal affairs as capable of offering responsible and visionary leadership to Nigeria.

Morka however, urge Nigerians to remain focused and undistracted by the opposition’s pettiness and disinformation, continue to support President Tinubu in his commitment to building greater progress and a more vibrant future for our country.