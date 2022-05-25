APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primary elections

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections.

In a statement signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party noted that its Special Convention for the Presidential primary will be held as scheduled between Sunday and Monday, DailyTimes gathered.

According to the revised timetable, Governorship and State House of Assembly primaries will now be held on Thursday.

House of Representatives primaries will be held on Friday, while Senate primaries have been scheduled for Saturday.

